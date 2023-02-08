A La La Land Broadway Musical Is Happening

The Academy Award winning film La La Land is being made into a Broadway musical. According to Entertainment Weekly, Damien Chazelle's 2016 film is being adapted into a musical by Lionsgate and Marc Platt. The musical will be directed by Bartlett Sher on a book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. The adaptation will feature music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, who also did the music for the film. Cast for the musical has not yet been announced. The theater and dates have also not yet been announced.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," Platt said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

Released in 2016, the film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a musician and aspiring actress who fall in love and pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Director for Chazelle, Best Original Song for "City of Stars", and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Stone. The film was initially mistakenly announced as having won Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, though it was later announced that Moonlight had actually won.

The film spawned a worldwide concert tour, La La Land in Concert, in 2017. La La Land in Concert is currently in its sixth year of touring.

"With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we're excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie," Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's head of global products and experiences said in a statement.

