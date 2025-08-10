Forget Happy Gilmore 2, This Underrated Adam Sandler Comedy Deserves More Attention

Adam Sandler’s recent run of Netflix movies has found lots of success. With Happy Gilmore 2 breaking records for the streaming service, audiences have been responding highly to his new slate of films. Arguably one of his best films, however, is a movie he doesn’t star in and you can watch it on Netflix now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandler’s 2023 comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, stands as one of his most charming and well-rounded movies in a long time. Starring his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, as well as Jackie Sandler in a more minor supporting role, the film acts as an ode to his family’s lifestyle that blends humor and heart perfectly. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is a heartwarming coming-of-age film that delves into the Jewish community unlike any other studio film before it. Similar to films like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the movie delves into the middle school experience in an extremely relatable and digestible manner.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Depicts the Modern Jewish Experience Perfectly

Bat Mitzvahs have been depicted in numerous films before this, but You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah perfectly captures the role it plays in society today. For a thirteen-year-old, a Bat Mitzvah is the biggest thing that happens in their life until this point, and the film makes note of that throughout. Sunny Sandler expertly captures the teenage angst of having the perfect Bat Mitzvah party. Her constant worrying is felt in every frame, with friendships ending and family conflict arising due to her anxieties about having an ideal Bat Mitzvah. Without her committed performance, the film could have easily fallen apart.

Seeing Adam Sandler’s religion depicted on screen this much is refreshing compared to his filmography. Films like Uncut Gems touch upon his religion slightly, but never play a pivotal role. Movies are meant to depict how filmmakers view life, and seeing Sandler express the Jewish experience and the love that so many individuals have for the religion made for a highly endearing film experience. Rarely do audiences get to see Sandler stray away from his slapstick comedies, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stands out by being one of Sandler’s most personal films to date.

Although he is mainly a supporting actor in the film, Adam Sandler still puts on an outstanding performance. His chemistry with his two real-life daughters is simultaneously hilarious and heartfelt, stemming from their real-life experience to create a well-rounded and lived-in family that is easy to connect to. Having his family star in the film could’ve easily been disastrous, but they all have magical banter with one another. Sandler puts on a surprisingly emotional performance toward the climax of the film, leading his daughter on the right path while expressing empathy for her struggles. He may be known for his goofy side, but Sandler is equally brilliant at providing dramatic work.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Is Sandler’s Most Cohesive Film

Sandler tends to blend darker moments in his slapstick movies that provide heavy tonal juxtaposition. Even his classics, like Happy Gilmore, see the death of a beloved character played off as a joke. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah does not take this route, and its tone stays clear throughout the film. The film plays its friendship drama like a world-ending conflict. Although the conflict is far from the worst thing ever, to a middle-schooler, it makes sense that this would cause them so much harm. The film’s self-awareness not only makes for an enjoyable experience, but accurately portrays the struggles of a middle-school girl.

The chemistry between the Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine is easily one of the strongest aspects of the film. While they spend most of the movie at odds with each other, their back-and-forth made for the film’s most enjoyable moments. The script does a great job of allowing the audience to understand both sides of the conflict and why they are acting out against each other, and the performances by Sandler and Lorraine help convey that idea through the empathy they bring to the characters. The childish nature they bring to the roles makes for two fully fleshed out characters that are easy to root for.

Sandler’s decision to make You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah not only acts as a genre departure for him, but also discloses what he wants to do with his filmmaking career at this point. Although he still wants to make slapstick comedies, this film expresses how he wants to make movies that future generations can connect with. There are very few movies that tackle the Jewish experience for a middle school girl, and it is commendable of Sandler to use his privilege as a successful filmmaker to release projects like this. With an incredible ensemble and touching message of growing up, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was not just a streaming hit, but easily one of Sandler’s best movies that all ages can enjoy.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is available to stream on Netflix.