New ‘Aladdin’ Image Reveals Aladdin And Princess Jasmine Meeting

Disney’s Aladdin is finally laying more of its cards on the table, and the latest one includes a new photo of Aladdin and Jasmine presumably meeting for the first time.

The Guy Ritchie directed film will be Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of a classic animated film, and in the new photo from Empire we see Jasmine (Naomi Scott) holding onto a lift across from Aladdin (Mena Massoud), and she doesn’t appear to be very happy about the current situation. The same cannot be said for Aladdin, who is grinning from ear to ear. That also probably has to do with him possibly blowing her cover, as she is currently hiding her identity as she travels throughout the marketplace.

You can get a sense of Ritchie’s take on Agrabah from the background, and you can check out the full photo in the image below.

Fans got to see much more of the anticipated adaptation thanks to a new Super Bowl trailer, which revealed more shots of Jasmine as well as Jafar, Aladdin, the Magic Carpet, and the big reveal of a blue Will Smith Genie.

While all of those characters will play a factor in the film, some special attention was paid to Jasmine’s overall story arc according to Aladdin producer Dan Lin.

“In the original movie, it felt like [Jasmine] didn’t have as compelling a goal,” Lin told Empire. “Her main aim was to find the love of her life. In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey.”

Jasmine has always been a fan favorite but adding that extra layer is more than welcome.

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Aladdin is currently slated to hit theaters on May 24th.

