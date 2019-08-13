Disney’s Potential Aladdin Sequel Will Be a New Story

After making more than $1 billion at the global box office, Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin is in the process of getting a sequel. That news isn’t exactly surprising, given the level of success achieved by the first film, but it is worth talking about what sort of story the sequel will tell. After all, the original animated Aladdin was followed by two sequels, could the live-action franchise follow the same storyline?

Most of the live-action Aladdin‘s story was pulled from the tale of the animated feature, but there was still quite a bit that was added and tweaked to make this version stand on its own. With that in mind, it would make sense for the live-action sequel to follow either Return of Jafar or King of Thieves, right?

Well, we asked producer Dan Lin which of the two sequels he’d rather explore going forward, and while he didn’t chase that rabbit down the hole, he did say that the next Aladdin would be an original story, while still pulling a bit from the various pieces of source material available.

“If I told you the fans would go crazy,” Lin joked. “It’s just too early for me to reveal. But just know that we’re looking at a lot of different source material and it’s not going to be based on one singular source, but we’re going to take the best of everything that’s been done before and create something fresh and new.”

This comment came after Lin confirmed that there was a sequel being discussed, and that it would likely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

“We have now,” says Lin. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

