Alan Ritchson Wants to Be the DCU’s Batman (& Here Are 5 Reasons It Might Happen This Time)

Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson has long stated his interest in playing Batman. And even though Robert Pattinson is currently filling the role for Matt Reeves, their The Batman franchise is not part of James Gunn’s DC Universe, which means that the shoes are still potentially Ritchson’s to fill. A few days ago, we discussed how Gunn sat down on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and said he had yet to directly approach casting the Dark Knight at this point, but that time should come sooner rather than later. Now that Superman is a hit, the DCU will undoubtedly be moving forward as Gunn and Peter Safran planned.

Up next for the DCU film slate is 2026’s one-two punch of Supergirl and Clayface. After that, there’s The Authority, and then the film that will introduce Batman: The Brave and the Bold. So the time to get someone for the cape and cowl is undoubtedly drawing near. Does Ritchson have enough in his corner to get the gig?

1) Ritchson Has Physicality

Ritchson would without a doubt be the bulkiest Batman to date. It’s not that Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Val Kilmer, and the like didn’t bulk up for the role, but Ritchson is massive.

The audience would believe that the criminals Batman faces are frightened of him. At 6’3″, Ritchson would be tied with Affleck as the tallest Batman, too (Pattinson is 6’1″, Kilmer was 6’0″, Christian Bale is 6’0″, Michael Keaton is 5’9″, and George Clooney is 5’11”). He’d look great in the cape and cowl, towering over his adversaries.

2) What Amounts to an Endorsement From Gunn

When it comes to anything and everything DCU, the decision is really James Gunn and Peter Safran’s. And it sure sounds like Gunn has nothing against the prospect of casting Ritchson.

As Gunn said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy … let’s just wait and see what happens.” Admittedly, not a confirmation that Gunn is leaning toward Ritchson, but there’s certainly nothing there that indicates opposition, either. The superhero movie business is one where the creatives have to be cagey with everything until a confirmation is released, and this statement serves to indicate that Gunn is at the very least thinking of Reacher as a contender.

3) Genuine Interest on Ritchson’s Part

As mentioned, Ritchson has been throwing his hat in the ring for Batman for a while. Back in March, he even showed off his Batman voice. His interest is so strong that, back in March, he also said DC wouldn’t even have to pay him for his work.

Naturally, they would have to pay him, but that’s a pretty strong testament to just how much he wants this particular part. He’d give it his all, and the DCU would be wise to give him strong consideration.

4) A Rising Star

Everyone who has played Batman was already an established on-screen, marketable performer when they first suited up. George Clooney had been on ER, Robert Pattinson had been in Twilight, Ben Affleck had been an A-lister for nearly 20 years, Christian Bale had been in American Psycho, the late Val Kilmer had been in Top Gun and Tombstone, and Michael Keaton had been established in comedies like Beetlejuice and Mr. Mom.

Thanks to Reacher, Ritchson has now seen his star rise considerably. He joined the Fast and Furious franchise one year after debuting as Lee Child’s iconic character, he worked with Guy Ritchie on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and he has a number of other studio films slated for release in the near future. He’s established, he’s marketable, and he’s a genuinely great choice for Batman.

5) The Right Age

Ritchson is 42 years old, five years older than Michael Keaton when he first played Batman, six years older than Val Kilmer and George Clooney, 12 years older than Christian Bale, and seven years older than Robert Pattinson. He’s just one year younger than Ben Affleck when he joined the DCEU in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

That last comparison is especially key. Batman v Superman showed a Bruce Wayne who had been at this whole superhero business for a while. In The Brave and the Bold, Wayne is to have a son, Damian Wayne, who also just so happens to be Robin. 42 is a perfectly convincing age for an actor to have experience as a superhero, a son, and for that son to be of an age where his father is beginning to train him on what he’s been doing for a while.

Would you like to see Ritchson play Batman? Let us know in the comments below!