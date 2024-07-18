Alien: Romulus Final Trailer Released

20th Century Studios have released the final trailer for Fede Alvarez’s upcoming new movie, Alien: Romulus. The movie is set in the same universe as Ridley Scott’s Alien movies, but seeks to chart its own course and win back viewers who may feel alienated after a number of lackluster outings for the series. The movie centers on a group of astronauts who find themselves trapped with a monster while trying to scavenge from an abandoned space station, basically creating a sci-fi version of every slasher flick that culminated with a bunch of teens trapped in a house or campground with the killer. Get your popcorn ready.

The new trailer is filled with tension, violence, and emotion. You can see it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alien, the iconic film that launched the decades-long franchise, has spawned a multimedia universe including comic books, video games, novels, and more merch and collectibles than you can shake a stick at.

Alien: Romulus follows in the footsteps of 20th Century Studios’ Prey, which took applied an interesting director’s vision to the Predator franchise in the hopes of revitalizing it after years of disappointing sequels.

Scott, who serves as a producer on Alien: Romulus, last returned to the world of Alien with Alien: Covenant in 2017, which earned around $250 against a reported budget of around $100 million. That’s not bad, but it failed to stand up to other blockbusters that year, most notably Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, which steamrolled it after having opened in theaters the week before.

Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters on August 16th.