All 23 Star Wars LEGO Sets Retiring At The End Of 2025 (& Where To Get Them Now)

Every December, a great range of Star Wars LEGO sets officially retire – meaning they’ll soon only be available on the aftermarket. This year is a particularly important one, because retiring figures include sets released as part of 2024’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, this is also a last chance for collectors keen to get some key playsets and vehicles from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, and even Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – with the coveted Onyx Cinder officially retiring. Here are all 23 sets you’ll need to pick up quickly.

23. 75331 The Razor Crest UCS

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest UCS Set 6,187 $599.93 4

One of the most prized UCS sets, the Razor Crest is a mammoth 6,187-piece build inspired by The Mandalorian. It’s likely LEGO is retiring this particular set because it will be replaced with a new one, given Din Djarin will be flying a new Razor Crest in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

22. 75355 X-Wing Starfighter

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter Building Set 1,949 $238.90 2

Another of the popular UCS sets, the X-Wing Starfighter Building Set features a dynamic wing mechanism and two minifigures, with a Luke Skywalker X-Wing pilot minifigure that’s unique to this set.

21. 75376 Tantive IV

Name Piece Count Price LEGO Star Wars Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV 654 $79.99

Released as part of Star Wars LEGO’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the Tantive IV is a basic ship build that has nevertheless been praised by collectors for its accuracy.

20. 75383 Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator 640 $94.58 4

Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator played a prominent role in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and this is just the latest LEGO recreation of the iconic starship. Released as part of Star Wars LEGO’s 25th anniversary in 2024, this set comes with some excellent minifigures – including Saw Gerrera.

19. 75357 Ghost & Phantom II

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II 1,394 $155.07 4

Released alongside Ahsoka back in 2023, the Ghost playset brings a popular ship from Star Wars Rebels to life at last. Well-loved due to its detailed exterior and enjoyable build, the set comes with four minifigures. It’s possible this is being retired ahead of a new model accompanying Ahsoka Season 2 next year, but that’s uncertain.

18. 75374 The Onyx Cinder

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures The Onyx Cinder 1,325 $139.75 5

Hailing from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the Onyx Cinder is a massive set. Generally considered one of the best starships in modern Star Wars LEGO, it’s noted for being an enjoyable build with a lot of fun features. The Onyx Cinder comes with all five main cast from Skeleton Crew.

17. 75381 Droideka

Name Piece Count Price Droideka 583 $64.99

One of the more unusual sets released as part of Star Wars LEGO’s 25th anniversary, the Droideka was perfectly chosen given this also coincided with The Phantom Menace‘s anniversary. It’s a fun build, and can be rolled into a ball for display purposes.

16. 75362 Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle Spaceship 599 $69.00 4

Another LEGO set released alongside Ahsoka Season 1, the T-6 Jedi Shuttle is praised for its detailed and accurate design, engaging play features, and the excellent range of minifigures. Again, it’s possible there will be some sort of new release in honor of next year’s Ahsoka Season 2, but this isn’t guaranteed.

15. 75387 Boarding the Tantive IV

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV 502 $54.99 7

Another of the 25th anniversary sets, this recreates an iconic scene from the first Star Wars movie. Reviewers tend to focus on the set’s dynamism, but some have criticized the minifigure line-up.

14. 75377 Invisible Hand

Name Piece Count Price Invisible Hand 557 $49.99

Viewed as something of an underrated gem, the Invisible Hand playset is inspired by the opening scenes of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It’s noted for an intricate design that makes it a pleasure to build.

13. 75396 Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Return of The Jedi Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit

558 $79.99 6

This is far from the first LEGO Sarlacc Pit set (and likely not the last), but it’s noted for devoting more attention to the actual pit than any of its rivals. The overall design has come in for some criticism, but the skiff has been praised as one of the best to date.

12. 75380 Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

Name Piece Count Price Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos Espa Podrace Diorama 718 $79.99

One of the more unusual LEGO sets released alongside Star Wars LEGO’s 25th anniversary celebrations, The Phantom Menace Mos Espa Podrace Diorama allows collectors to recreate an iconic scene from the movie. Diorama sets are noted for unique construction that’s developed into a niche community among collectors.

11. 75385 Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridea

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridea 382 $54.99 5

Another playset spinning out of Ahsoka Season 1, the Duel on Peridea set is generally see as an opportunity to get minifigures of the last remaining characters from the show.

10. 75386 Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle 289 $39.99 4

Recreating a dramatic confrontation from the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, this is a mid-range playset noted for its unique and desirable figures. In theory, a playset based around a doorway has the potential to be rather dull, but a strong build has led to praise for LEGO’s inventiveness here.

9. 75354 Coruscant Guard Gunship

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Coruscant Guard Gunship 1,083 $135.84 5

The Coruscant Guard gunship is another set retiring this year, a controversial build among collectors because of the color choices. That said, the set is noted for a strong minifigure range, and also works well in recreating scenes from The Mandalorian Season 3 – notably Kelleran Beq’s rescue of Grogu.

8. 75378 BARC Speeder Escape

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures BARC Speeder Escape 221 $29.99 4

Recreating the Order 66 flashback scene from The Mandalorian Season 3, this has been praised as an impressive build – and is notable for being the first playset to feature Ahmed Best’s Kelleran Beq as a minifigure, much to Best’s own delight

7. 40755 Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder 383 $67.95 7

This playset revisits a classic battle pack, perfect for building out the Imperial and Rebel armies. It also comes with a unique 25th anniversary celebration minifigure, the pink droid QT-KT.

6. 75373 Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack 109 $19.99 4

A simple but effective battle pack, this is a cheap way of collecting minifigures from The Mandalorian Season 3, and contributes well for any army builders.

5. 75304 Darth Vader Helmet

Name Piece Count Price Darth Vader Helmet 834 $79.99

A firm fan-favorite, the Darth Vader helmet is finally retiring – after over four years of consistent popularity. This is the last chance for collectors who don’t want to wind up on the aftermarket.

4. 75390 Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech 195 $15.99 1

The Star Wars LEGO mechs are a delightful, popular range that stand out from all other sets. This is the last chance to get the Luke Skywalker mech without going to the aftermarket.

3. 75393 TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures TIE Fighter & X-Wing 1,063 $109.99 5

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy introduced some of the most fun ideas in the franchise’s history, including X-Wing and TIE Fighter mash-ups (amusingly, they’ve since become canon thanks to Marvel Comics). This unusual playset allows you to build the two remarkable ships, or to settle for the basics instead.

2. 75384 The Crimson Firehawk

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures The Crimson Firehawk 136 $28.49 2

Perfect for young collectors, the Crimson Firehawk is one of several playsets designed to support Young Jedi Adventures. The final season of Young Jedi Adventures releases on December 8.

1. 75392 Creative Play Droid Builder

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Creative Play Droid Builder 1,186 $99.99 1

Perfect for collectors who are willing to embrace their childhood, the Creative Play Droid Builder is a mix-and-match featuring several iconic droids and a bonus minifigure.

