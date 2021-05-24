Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021
June is just around the corner and Amazon Prime is gearing up for the new month with a lineup of movies and TV shows that subscribers will soon be able to enjoy. Prime Video brings in new titles each and every month, and June is no different. On Monday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and shows being added to its roster in June, and there is quite a lot for folks to look forward to.
One of the most popular Prime Video originals is actually coming to an end this summer. After seven seasons on Amazon, Bosch will be signing off for good, with its final season debuting on June 25th. Not to worry, though, Amazon is already working on a spinoff of the beloved series.
Speaking of popular shows, there will be two complete seasons of acclaimed TV coming to Prime Video in the middle of June. The fourth season of Showtime's Billions arrives on on June 9th, followed by the second season of Amazon's Flack on June 11th.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's new June additions below!
June 1 (Movies)
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo' Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
June 1 (Series)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 25
Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1