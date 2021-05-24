Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

June is just around the corner and Amazon Prime is gearing up for the new month with a lineup of movies and TV shows that subscribers will soon be able to enjoy. Prime Video brings in new titles each and every month, and June is no different. On Monday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and shows being added to its roster in June, and there is quite a lot for folks to look forward to.

One of the most popular Prime Video originals is actually coming to an end this summer. After seven seasons on Amazon, Bosch will be signing off for good, with its final season debuting on June 25th. Not to worry, though, Amazon is already working on a spinoff of the beloved series.

Speaking of popular shows, there will be two complete seasons of acclaimed TV coming to Prime Video in the middle of June. The fourth season of Showtime's Billions arrives on on June 9th, followed by the second season of Amazon's Flack on June 11th.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's new June additions below!