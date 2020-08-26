Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020
September is just over a week away, believe it or not. As always, the arrival of a new month on the calendar means that streaming services will be adding a bunch of new content to their rosters in order to keep things fresh for subscribers. September is no exception to this rule and Amazon is bringing a significant amount of new titles to Prime Video throughout the month. From original TV seasons to recent hit movies, there is going to be quite a lot to check out next month.
Of everything coming to Prime Video in September, nothing has more hype behind it than the highly-anticipated second season of The Boys. The hyper-violent take on superhero culture exploded onto the scene last year and quickly became a bonafide hit for Amazon. This time around, given its popularity, Amazon is taking a more methodical approach to The Boys. The first three episode will be released on September 4th with one additional episode released each week that follows.
Another big Amazon original series is on the way next month, this one called Utopia. The sci-fi/comic book series has garnered a lot of buzz in the lead-up to its debut, which takes place on September 25th.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's September arrivals below.
September 1 (Movies)
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder's Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game
Addicted To Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party
Bewitched
Big Time
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G
Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely
Defense Of The Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don't Talk To Irene
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
Eaten By Lions
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
Gas-s-s-s
I'd Like To Be Alone Now
I'm Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha
Microbe And Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
No Way To Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Slash)
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.
The Bank Job
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
The Dunning Man
The Festival
The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House On Carroll Street
The Last House On The Left
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing
The Video Dead
The Visitors
The Weight Of Water
The White Bus
The Woods
The Yes Men
To Keep The Light
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
What Children Do
What If It Works?
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo
Yongary: Monster From The Deep
Zoom
September 1 (TV)
A Chef's Life: Season 1
Cedar Cove: Season 1
Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1
George Gently: Season 1
Hero Elementary: Season
How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1
I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1
Keeping Faith: Season 1
Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1
Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1
Stuck With You: Season 1
Texas Metal: Season 1
The Blood Pact: Season 1
The Bureau: Season 1
The Celtic World: Season 1
The Crimson Field: Season 1
The Jack Benny Show: Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1
Wrong Man: Season 1
September 4
Dino Dana The Movie - Amazon Original Movie
The Boys: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
September 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)
