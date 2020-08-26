Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

September is just over a week away, believe it or not. As always, the arrival of a new month on the calendar means that streaming services will be adding a bunch of new content to their rosters in order to keep things fresh for subscribers. September is no exception to this rule and Amazon is bringing a significant amount of new titles to Prime Video throughout the month. From original TV seasons to recent hit movies, there is going to be quite a lot to check out next month.

Of everything coming to Prime Video in September, nothing has more hype behind it than the highly-anticipated second season of The Boys. The hyper-violent take on superhero culture exploded onto the scene last year and quickly became a bonafide hit for Amazon. This time around, given its popularity, Amazon is taking a more methodical approach to The Boys. The first three episode will be released on September 4th with one additional episode released each week that follows.

Another big Amazon original series is on the way next month, this one called Utopia. The sci-fi/comic book series has garnered a lot of buzz in the lead-up to its debut, which takes place on September 25th.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's September arrivals below.