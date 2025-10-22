An Overlooked Sci-Fi With 2025’s Breakout MCU Star Is About To Leave Hulu & Stop Streaming Entirely

Hulu’s streaming catalog has grown by dozens of titles throughout October, but it’s also suffered a few losses. As films like Blade: Trinity, Die Hard, and Edward Scissorhands joined the platform, other titles, such as The Forgiven and American Sicario, have exited. The list of departed titles is set to grow later this month when an overlooked sci-fi film starring a breakout MCU star leaves the platform, and the movie currently doesn’t have another streaming home lined up.

Just three years before his breakout role as Bob Reynolds/Sentry/Void in Thunderbolts*, a role he is set to reprise in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Lewis Pullman starred in an overlooked science fiction romantic drama. That film, Press Play, will stop streaming on Hulu on October 16th and will only be available on VOD after that. Pullman stars in the movie as Harrison opposite Clara Rugaard’s Laura, a couple whose picture-perfect romance is built on the foundation of a shared love of music. When tragedy strikes, Laura discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time. Directed by Greg Björkman in his directorial debut, Press Play holds a 67% critic score and 62% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why You Should Watch Press Play

Released during a year that saw the premiere of other major and critically acclaimed sci-fi movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Avatar: The Way of Water, Press Play ultimately went mostly overlooked, but there’s a lot to love about it. Critics largely agreed that the film was centered around a great and unique premise, with jimschembri.com writing in a review that Press Play “manages to push past the obvious paradoxes of time travel and arrive at an emotionally satisfying end point that makes sense,” while Don Shanahan of Every Movie Has a Lesson applauded “the movie’s unique and narrowed premise that links and blends redux moments of time travel to the memories of songs.” Critics also applauded the “so hip-it-hurts soundtrack.”

The intriguing sci-fi-/romance story at the film’s core is anchored by outstanding performances from Rugaard and Pullman. AV Club’s Brent Simon wrote that “It’s a pleasure to watch young actors connect to the text of material, the bigger themes it’s assaying, as well as one another, and both Pullman (Bad Times At The El Royale) and Rugaard (I Am Mother) do that here.” Pullman in particular was acknowledged for a “hyper-present” performance that “grounds the film,” and ScreenRant wrote in a ranking of Pullman’s 10 best performances that the actor “strikes all the right chords with his portrayal, giving a confident, believable performance that is tinged with emotion and sadness.”

New Movies on Hulu

The Hulu streaming library has suffered some heavy losses throughout October, but it’s also now streaming several great movies. Barbarian, Hotel Transylvania, Ice Age: Collision Course, Live Free or Die Hard, and the complete Twilight Saga are now all available to stream. Even more great titles are set to arrive next month, including 13 Going On 30, Julie & Julia, and Love Actually, which will start streaming on November 1st.

