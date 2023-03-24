Ana de Armas Confirmed to Star in John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

✖

The John Wick spinoff film Ballerina is officially a go. During Lionsgate's presentation at Thursday's CinemaCon proceedings, it was confirmed that Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blonde) will be starring in Ballerina, the upcoming spinoff of the hit action franchise. Production is reportedly set to begin this summer. The project will be directed by Underworld helmer Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum and Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten. Franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing Ballerina alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

"[Wiseman] had a take that he wanted to pitch to Basil about how Ballerina fit into the John Wick world and how he could really spin it and put his taste on it," Stahelski added. "So, Basil and Thunder Road heard the pitch, and they wanted me to hear it. So, I went to dinner with Len, and he pitched me on his ideas and what he wanted to do with it. I already think he's a really good director, and I think he gets the tone. I think he understands action, and I think he's got a good visual style. And right off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, we've got to get this guy. He gets it.'"

