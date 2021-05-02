John Wick 4 Casting Notes Set Up Ballerina Spinoff

✖

It looks like the John Wick universe will soon expand. While Starz is still working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original trilogy, Lionsgate still has a Ballerina feature in development. As it turns out, it looks like that feature will eventually spin out of John Wick 4, whenever that ends up hitting theaters. A new casting grid has surfaced online suggesting the character will make her debut in the fourth Wick flick before starting her own franchise.

The grid says the production is looking for a female between the ages of 20 and 30 to play the unnamed "Ballerina" role. That same role is listed as a lead alongside Keanu Reeves' Wick and an unnamed "Asian Mentor" that doesn't have an age attached. The grid says that as of late February, the production was still going through a script rewrite.

Because that was months ago, it's entirely possible the production has already cast its actor in the spinoff. In fact, Reeves himself was spotted last month in Berlin prepping to filming the fourth feature.

Last May, it was suggested Chloe Grace Moretz was being eyed to play the character. At the time, the character was named Rooney Brown and was expected to go toe-to-toe with various terrorists and organized crime syndicates around the world. The movie is expected to feature the characters first introduced by The Director (Angelica Huston) in John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum.

Wick helmer Chad Stahelski is stepping aside for the Ballerina feature, letting Len Wiseman direct. Stahelski will, however, serve as an executive producer on the project to make sure it stays in line with the previous Wickian storytelling established.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR last year. "So, we’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we’re going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

All three John Wick movies are available wherever flicks are sold. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022.

What other Wick spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!