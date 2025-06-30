From the World of John Wick: Ballerina In-Home Release Announced With Exclusive BTS Clip

Movie fans returned to the World of John Wick this year, with the theatrical debut of the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina back at the start of the month. Now, just a few weeks later, the hit Lionsgate action flick is preparing to make its debut on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand services. Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that the on-demand debut of Ballerina is quite literally just around the corner.

Lionsgate will be releasing the digital version of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina on Tuesday, July 1st. So starting tomorrow, fans of the John Wick franchise can check out the franchise’s latest chapter for purchase or rental on services like Prime Video, Apple, and Fandango at Home.

In addition to sharing the on-demand date for Ballerina, ComicBook.com has partnered with Lionsgate to reveal and exclusive clip from the film’s special features. The clip, which you can watch below, shows off the behind-the-scenes work that went into the making of the infamous ice skates scene.

Play video

Here’s the full rundown of the special features available with the on-demand released of Ballerina:

The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.

Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.

The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the teams behind the stunts, fight choreography, and weapons devised even more ruthless and creative ways to kill in some of the most intense action sequences in the entire John Wick universe.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is an extension of the John Wick franchise, focusing on a character named Eve, who is training to be an assassin. While it isn’t a full-on John Wick movie, Keanu Reeves does appear in the film, reprising the role of his iconic action character.

The official synopsis for Ballerina reads, “The next chapter from the World of John Wick follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Eve seeks revenge for her father’s death, and finds herself crossing paths with John Wick himself (Keanu Reeves).”

Are you looking forward to checking out Ballerina once it makes its home debut this week? Let us know in the comments!