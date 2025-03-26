Avengers: Doomsday Casting Announcement Is Missing a Spider-Man (For Now)

A Spider-Man is curiously missing from the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios has been slowly announcing which actors are returning to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, with the large ensemble beginning to rival that of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After the smash success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are eager to see stars like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Hugh Jackman reprise their iconic roles. Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed a slew of X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, so of course, fans thought one of the Spider-Man actors couldn’t be left behind. However, that appears to be the case for now.

Neither Tobey Maguire nor Andrew Garfield was included in the casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday following their shocking cameo roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie was part of the larger Multiverse Saga, which saw characters from Sony’s Spider-Man universe crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men teamed up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to defeat the Green Goblin, who was also joined by Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. It was a fan-favorite moment that electrified theaters nationwide and led to big box office numbers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The thought was that Marvel Studios would want to replicate that success for its next big Avengers ensemble. Marvel Studios may be holding back some of the bigger surprises for when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters next year, similar to how the Maguire and Garfield appearances were kept a secret in No Way Home.

Fans did get to rejoice in the assembling of original X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammar, as well as Channing Tatum, who finally played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. The rest of the Avengers: Doomsday cast is rounded out by members of the Avengers, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four, with Robert Downey Jr. playing iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday also announced that production has officially started on the highly anticipated Marvel Studios project. This lines up with what was previously reported about the Doomsday production timeline back in February, when it was said spring was the target start date. Once directors Joe and Anthony Russo wrap filming on Doomsday, the plan seems to be for the cast and crew to take a break before reconvening at a later date for Secret Wars. Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Captain America in the films, has said Secret Wars will be in production next summer.

“We shoot [Avengers: Doomsday] through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one,” Mackie said. “It’s going to be a full slate.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, pitting the franchise’s various heroes against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The former is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026, while the latter premieres in May 2027.

