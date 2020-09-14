Marvel Studios Artists Hints at New Ant-Man and Wasp Costumes

✖

It sounds like Marvel is giving Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne new looks in its upcoming third Ant-Man movie. Director Peyton Reed said recently that they've completed the film's story and that it will be a more "sprawling" movie than either Ant-Man or Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios' visual development head Andy Park took to Instagram live and chatted with fans. During the stream, a fan asked whether there will be a new Ant-Man and Wasp suits in Ant-Man 3. Park couldn't say anything definitive but pointed out a pretty clear pattern in the relationships between new Marvel movies and new superhero costumes. "I can't talk spoilery things, but most movies have new costumes," Park said.

While Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne was a supporting character in the first Ant-Man, she co-headlined with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Reed has said that the relationship between the two heroes is central to the third film's story.

"They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that," Reed said. "And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way."

The third Ant-Man movie's broader scope may be a clue that the film will explore the Quantum Realm, the subatomic realm the Ant-Man reaches by shrinking between atoms. Reed expressed an interest in exploring the Quantum Realm further during ComicBook.com's conversation with the director around the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed said. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground. There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie, but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Ant-Man 3 begins filming in 2021 for release in 2022.