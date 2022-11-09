Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals His Intense Gym Routine for Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror is set to be a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jonathan Majors bringing the iconic Marvel villain to life in live-action. After debuting as He Who Remains, an alternate version of Kang, in the Season 1 finale of Loki, Majors is next set to reprise his role in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — and it sounds like he is taking a pretty intense approach to preparing for the character. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Majors shed a light on some of his training routine for Kang, which includes two trips to the gym before 7:00 in the morning.

"Yeah, it's great, it's great," Majors said. "I wonder if you'd be as happy being Kang the Conqueror when you gotta wake up at 4:30 and go to the gym, and then go back to the gym at 7."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

What are Marvel's plans for Kang?

Following the debut of Quantumania, Kang's tenure in the MCU is expected to culminate even further, with Marvel Studios creatives regarding him to be the "big bad" of the next few years of the Multiverse Saga. Majors is expected to reprise his role in both 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Comicbook.com earlier this year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.