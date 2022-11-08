Jonathan Majors Reveals the Challenge of Playing Ant-Man's Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared what the hardest part of being Kang the Conqueror is. He went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and had to talk about that wild Men's Health spread where the larger world discovered his workout prowess. Basically, the harder part of being an MCU supervillain is the strength and conditioning regimen. Majors joked, "I wonder if you'd be as happy being Kang the Conqueror and you gotta wake up at 4:30 and go to the gym and then go back to the gym at 7." That sounds painful, but its hard to argue with results in this case. The actor has gotten into wild shape to face off with Michael B. Jordan in Creed III and then tango with Paul Rudd in the upcoming Ant-Man movie. One thing's for sure, waking up that early is probably not going to do the job for those of us sitting at home.

In a conversation with E! News, he was a bit more playful when asked about all those rippling muscles. "Hard work," Majors said when asked about where those muscles came from. "A lot of chicken and rice. A lot of turkey and rice. A lot of bison and rice. Eat a lot, pray a lot, sweat a lot, lift a lot, stretch a lot, sleep a lot."

What Kind of Threat Is Kang?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige isn't afraid to say how impactful Kang is going to be on the MCU going forward. It feels like The Multiverse Saga has a truly threatening villain that fans have only met momentarily so far.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told Comicbook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

Are you excited to see more of Kang? Let us know down in the comments!