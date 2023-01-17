Paul Rudd Reveals Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Has Some Really Good Easter Eggs

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is poised to deliver some stellar Easter eggs according to Paul Rudd. He and the rest of the Ant-Man family sat down with Fandango to discuss everything coming up in their third movie. In particular, the Scott Lang actor talked about the hidden tidbits there for the fans in this one. Marvel Easter egg spotting has become an Olympic-level sport online and with Kang the Conqueror's presence, look out for whatever's coming next. Here's what Rudd had to say about getting out that magnifying glass during Quantumania.

"For people that are aware, I think that we have some good ones in there. Some really good ones," Rudd began. "I'm obviously not going to tell you what they are. But, I think that the ones that people find out about or learn about will… they will be a 10."

Quantumania Is Going To Start Phase 5 Off With A Bang

Rudd is headed for some changes after Quantumania along with the entire MCU. In some comments during a press release that came out with the trailer, producer Stephen Broussard teased some massive fallout from the Ant-Man movie. It seems like an entire sea change is on deck for the Avengers, and fans are hoping they're ready for the coming threat.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard revealed in the release. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Here's what Marvel is saying about the big start to Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

