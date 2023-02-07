Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Reveals His Lying Tactics for the MCU

William Jackson Harper revealed how he tried to avoid lying about his secret role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest cast listing for the third Ant-Man film alerted fans to the character The Good Place star is playing, which is named Quaz. It doesn't appear that Quaz has a direct comparison to an existing figure in the Marvel Universe, though with the movie taking place in the Quantum Realm, fans have speculated Harper's Quaz is really the hero Quasar, holder of the Quantum Bands. We'll have to wait until next week's release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to find out the truth, but for now, Harper addressed how he did his best to not lie to anyone.

"I haven't out-and-out lied, but I am good at directing the conversation elsewhere," William Jackson Harper told Variety during the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania world premiere. "And answering zero questions about anything. But I haven't had the opportunity to tell a really good lie."

Did William Jackson Harper have to lie about working on #AntMan before his role was announced? https://t.co/274r8X3JwO pic.twitter.com/BdKPYQgWLO — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2023

First Look at William Jackson Harper's Quaz in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Empire dropped the first look image of William Jackson Harper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quaz is joined by Katy M. O'Brian's Jentorra, who is described as "a freedom fighter who's railing against injustice felt by the teeming communities living in the minuscule metropolis." The only other piece of information we're given about Quaz is he's a telepath, and he more than likely comes from one of the many communities we see inside the Quantum Realm, where Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) find themselves lost in during the film.

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Have?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters next week and on Monday, the film had its red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles with members of the media and select guests getting to check out the eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film — and then share their initial thoughts about the film thereafter. While most of the reactions to the film have been focused on Jonathan Majors' Kang being potentially the best villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, the reactions have also revealed some other important information about the upcoming film, specifically how many post-credits scene Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have. As it turns out, the film will have two.

Thanks to details of the movie not being shared at this time we don't know what exactly those post-credits scenes entail, but fans can probably safely expect them to be pretty significant. Marvel has been teasing that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a massive moment for the MCU and even producer Stephen Broussard has compared the film to having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War — films that were integral to the future of the MCU.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared in a press release alongside the film's latest trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17th.

Photo credit via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty