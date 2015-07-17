Ant-Man Star Not Aware of Any Plans to Bring Back His Character

✖

When audiences last saw Mitchell Carson in Ant-Man, he managed to snag a briefcase full of Pym particles and, while he may have been covered in attacking ants, seemingly survived and evaded capture, leading audiences to wonder what he might have done with the valuable material. More than five years later, audiences are still wondering when, or if, Carson could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with actor Martin Donovan being largely unaware of what the current status of his character is, but confirms that, if Marvel Studios would like to see him return, they know where to find him.

"I am aware but maybe not to the extent that you've just described. I don't follow it closely, so I'm not aware," Donovan confirmed with ComicBook.com about fan theories regarding his character. "I wasn't aware that he's still a major subject and I don't know what the plans are for him, to be honest with you. I don't know where they're going with that. But yeah, I mean, I'm here. They know where to reach me. I'm sure the theories are quite wild."

Carson wouldn't be the first character whose fate is left unconfirmed, as a number of other important figures in the MCU only appeared in one movie and were never heard from again. However, Carson is one of the only villainous characters who was neither killed nor apprehended, while also having made off with an important artifact in the MCU. Regardless, if Carson never returns for a subsequent adventure, Donovan knows he's in good company.

"I do know that I'm in good company, if I do not return," the actor admitted. "That list I saw, the characters and the actors who were in a Marvel Universe film, and then never came back. So I'm in good company. There's some good people."

Donovan was recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and will next be seen in Redemption Day.

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton's (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.

Redemption Day hits theaters on January 8th and lands on Digital HD and On Demand on January 12th. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

What do you think happened to Mitchell Carson? Let us know in the comments below!