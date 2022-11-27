Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bad News for This Fan-Favorite Marvel Character

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is dominating the box office, the next theatrical release from Marvel Studios is Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film has already gotten a teaser trailer, showing fans a glimpse into a Quantum Realm ruled by Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. One character who didn't appear in the teaser, however, was Luis—and a new piece of marketing material could spell bad news for the character's return.

Over the weekend, a theatrical standee for the threequel started to pop up at cinema locations in the United States. While the main cast of the film is prominently featured at the top, the standee also includes the movie's expansive supporting cast below, including David Dastmalchian. Notably absent is Michael Peña, the actor behind the fan-favorite supporting character.

Interestingly enough, Dastmalchian previously said he didn't believe he was going to be in the movie given the scope and his character's relatively grounded nature.

"It doesn't look like it... But that's okay," Dastmalchian explained when ScreenRant previously asked about his status. "I know they're making something incredible. I can't wait to see what Peyton does next. He's one of my favorite directors... He's been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he's making an incredible film right now."

The standee also confirms Bill Murray as one of the film's top-billed actors.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much," Murray said about his role earlier in the year. "He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.