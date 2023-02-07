Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Set up Kang's Arrival at Marvel Premiere

On last night's red carpet for the premiere of Marvel's Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors both teased what fans can expect from the arrival of Kang. Played by Majors, Kang is set to be the next big threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will square off with the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due in theaters in May 2025. Originally teased in Loki, where Majors first appeared as a variant of the Kang persona, the villain turns up in the Quantum Realm in Quantumania, and seemingly has a devil's bargain to offer Scott Lang.

"I think that the arrival of this guy is going to set the table and the tone for everything that's about to come, and it's big," Rudd said. It's got some real threat to it, and if you have any interest at all in Marvel, you're going to want to see it, mainly because of Jonathan, I think."



"Kang is an incredible character to step into, but I think the world in which he stepped into was probably more important," Majors said. "So to step into the world of Ant-Man, with Ant-Man...this is not an Avengers film, so it's not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers...which we are looking forward to...he's going up against one. And this particular Avenger, Scott Lang -- and I guess the Wasp, the whole squad, the Ant-Man family rather -- is the best place to be. It's our most humble, our most human hero, going up against essentially the biggest bad of the phase."

You can check out the video (via Deadline) below.

You can see the film's synopsis below.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17.