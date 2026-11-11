Anthony Mackie Says “It Wasn’t” Robert Downey Jr. on Set as Doom During Avengers: Doomsday

We’re entering the final countdown to Avengers: Doomsday, and the stakes couldn’t be higher, on and offscreen. While the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, the kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan all desperately fight to avoid annihilation by the incursions wiping out the multiverse, the enigmatic figure of Doctor Doom will step into the breach, trying to claim remnants of the Marvel Multiverse as his own, to forge a new reality of his making.

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Marvel Cinematic Universe icon Robert Downey Jr. is returning to play Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. There has been a lot of hype around Doom’s MCU debut, and just as many questions about how Downey will play the villain and what kind of lore is built around him.

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The entire world is wondering what we’re getting with Doom in Doomsday, and one of the people who knows that answer best is Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America. Mackie was recently asked by ET if it was epic going toe-to-toe with RDJ as Doom while filming on set. The answer Mackie gave will certainly get some fans in an uproar: “Well, no, because, like, it wasn’t him; Robert don’t fight! No! Hell no!”

If you watch the video, it’s pretty clear that Mackie is just being flippant (as he’s wont to do in interviews). In his more serious response, he praised the fun aspect of making Marvel movies and getting to reunite with old co-stars he hasn’t seen since the previous crossover films.

“Look, you know, these movies, they’re like summer camp, Mackie said. You know, everybody comes together, and it’s like, ‘Oh, how have you been? Oh, you have a kid now. Oh, wow, you’re married now!’ It’s just one of those things where you just catch up with everybody.”

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Oddly enough, Downey isn’t mentioned directly in the list of people Mackie name-drops as the new and old acquaintances spent time with on set. It should be no secret to any longtime MCU fan that playing Iron Man allowed Robert Downey Jr. to circumvent a lot of the on-set demands his co-stars had. Action sequences often used a CGI rendering of the Iron Man armor, while Downey simply recorded lines and facial capture from a booth, which were then used for the close-up scenes inside Tony’s helmet, while interfacing with his armor’s AI. Doom is probably easier than that, as Downey is likely only needed for very close-up shots where his face is visible through the mask, or (obviously) any scenes of Doom unmasked. The rest can be handled by a stunt double, including all the fight choreography. So maybe there’s a little more truth than humor in Anthony Mackie’s “joke” about the man in the Doom suit?

We’ll find out when Avengers Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.