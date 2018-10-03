Armie Hammer Joins Gal Gadot in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Sequel

Gal Gadot is going to have some company on the Nile in the Murder on the Orient Express sequel, and it looks like that will include Armie Hammer.

Hammer has just been cast in Death on the Nile, the sequel to last year’s successful Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express (via Variety). Hammer joins Gal Gadot on the project, though it isn’t known what part he will be playing in the film. As for Gadot, she will be playing the part of Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress who in the book is married to Simon Doyle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, though we aren’t sure if he will reprise his role as Detective Hercule Poirot. In this adventure, Poirot is enjoying a luxurious cruise on the Nile River when a murder requires him to change from civilian to detective. He seems to have a pretty good idea of who the killers are when several of those suspects end up dying themselves, further complicating things.

In the book Linnet Doyle seeks out Poirot, asking for his help in convincing her friend (or former friend) Jacqueline de Bellefort to stop stalking her, which she started doing once Linnet starting dating and then married Jacqueline’s friend Simon. Whether that will be the case in the movie adaptation remains to be seen, but we’re sure at least some of that will make it into the movie.

As for Hammer, his recent projects include Call Me By Your Name, Final Portrait, Sorry to Bother You, and Hotel Mumbai, as well as Cars 3 as Jackson Storm. Upcoming projects for him include On the Basis of Sex, a Babak Anvari project, and a Call Me by Your Name sequel, and the actor has heavily been rumored for a DC project (mainly as Hal Jordan in Green Lantern), though that seems to be just that, a rumor.

Murder on the Orient Express was a hit for 20th Century Fox. Produced on a $55 million dollar budget the film brought in over $102 million domestically and added another $249 million overseas for a worldwide total of $352 million.

It appears the sequel will be just as star-studded, but we’ll have to wait and see who will end up being a part of the final cast.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th, 2019.

Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments!