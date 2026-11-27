One year after John Hughes’ iconic The Breakfast Club’s release, Brat Pack members Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy starred in Pretty in Pink. Pretty in Pink centered on Molly Ringwald’s Andie Walsh, a high school senior navigating love and cliques. The movie is not without its controversies — the script originally called for best friends Andie and Duckie to end up together before test audiences absolutely hated it, leading Andie to get with Blane in the end — but it has many of the charms of John Hughes’ other films, even if he didn’t direct it.

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As a star and frequent collaborator with John Hughes, Molly Ringwald was instrumental to the film. Ringwald said she introduced Hughes to the Psychedelic Furs song that inspired Hughes to write the screenplay, and she had some influence in casting. The role of Andie’s love interest, Blane, could’ve gone to Charlie Sheen, but Ringwald convinced Hughes and Howard Deutch that Andrew McCarthy was a better fit. A third Breakfast Club castmate was also considered for Pretty in Pink, with Duckie almost going to Anthony Michael Hall. Hall turned it down, worrying about being typecast after playing the nerdy Brian in The Breakfast Club.

If recasting this iconic film for today, it is not only important to think about each individual actor but also how well they’d work together. Who has the potential — or has already proven themselves — to be a 2020s-era Brat Pack and bring Hughes’ original vision to life?

6. Millie Bobby-Brown as Andie Walsh

In terms of a leading lady for Pretty in Pink, Millie Bobby Brown definitely has it covered, already fulfilling that role in her various Netflix projects. While Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes franchise may be better received than Damsel or The Electric State, Brown’s star power is undeniable in all of them. Audiences have seen Brown believably play the outcast with Eleven, especially in the fourth season of Stranger Things when El and Will were sent to a new school, so the bullied Andie Walsh is hardly a stretch. Stranger Things is hardly the romantic showcase for Brown, but the more recent Enola Holmes films have leaned into romance between her character and Tewkesbury. Additionally, at only 22 years old, Brown is still young enough to believably play a high schooler.

5. Hugh Grant as Jack Walsh

Casting for the adult characters in remakes can be tough. Do you go for the instant nostalgia of trying to cast an actor from the original, but now in the role of the parent, or is it smarter to simply cast an actor who was active during that time period — thus still engaging that nostalgia factor without going for a 1-to-1 ratio.

A sweet spot for the character of Jack Walsh, played by Harry Dean Stanton in the original — who acted in nine films throughout the 1980s — would be Hugh Grant. Grant is a jack-of-all-trades and has no shortage of romantic comedy credits in his filmography, from Colin Firth’s romantic rival in the Bridget Jones series, a feature role in Love, Actually, and the male lead in Music and Lyrics in 2007. Grant also has no shortage of playing resentful and bitter, as his character Jack Walsh turns out to be when Andie finds out the truth about his “full-time job”.

4. Daniel Quinn-Toya as Duckie

Sorry to typecast Quinn-Toya as yet another guy who doesn’t — at least not yet — get the girl, but after seeing him in Amazon’s Sterling Point, he’d be great as Duckie. Toya’s character in Sterling Point, Rory, is a bit more vocal with his feelings but has no shortage of yearning, and even with being as communicative as he is, he can’t help but have a few stumbling blocks along the way. In the end, Rory doesn’t get the girl either, even though it takes him a while to realize it.

3. Margaret Qualley as Iona

With her father lying to her in the aftermath of the divorce, Andie Walsh needs another adult in her life for advice — she finds that in her thirty-something coworker/boss, Iona. In the original film, Iona was played by the actress Annie Potts. In a 2026 remake, she’d be played by Margaret Qualley. Iona manages the record store Trax, where Andie has an after-school job, and she encourages Andie to go to the dance even without a date. She even gives Andie her old prom dress for Andie to create something new from.

While Qualley may be better known for her serious roles, such as Netflix’s Maid and the horror film The Substance, she isn’t opposed to lighter fare. She’s shown a knack for comedy with Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls and Honey Don’t!, and it is this comedic timing that can be utilized in Pretty in Pink with a quirky character like Iona.

2. Finn Wolfhard as Steff McKee

I think enough time has passed since Stranger Things ended that I can say I never really bought into the chemistry between Mike and Eleven; I, however, do think it would be hilarious for Wolfhard to play aside Brown as a jilted not-lover. The character of Steff McKee is one of Andie and Duckie’s taunters, but finds Andie attractive and is still secretly resentful that she turned him down. Like Brown, Wolfhard is still in his early twenties and it isn’t out of the question to see him as a teenager, especially in a classic homage like a Pretty in Pink remake would be.

1. Louis Partridge as Blane

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix ©2026

Are the Enola Holmes films good? That’s debatable. Are they entertaining? Yes. In the Netflix trilogy, Louis Partridge played Lord Tewkesbury, an unintended travel partner turned love interest to Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes. The pair are a delight to watch, and the chemistry’s believable even if the lines can veer dangerously close to cringey. Aside from casting for chemistry with leading lady Millie Bobby Brown, Partridge has definitely got that preppy charm down. He believably plays the type of guy who falls for the girl who’s different and who may falter at times but will stand by her in the end, the exact journey that Blane goes through in Pretty in Pink.

Disagree with our picks? Think somebody else should’ve made the list? Let us know in the comments below!