The multiversal adventures of Spider-Man: No Way Home were a lot more than just the chance to bring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the MCU. The film proved that perhaps nothing was off-limits for the Multiverse Saga. Any Marvel hero or villain who had appeared onscreen, be it on TV or film, could potentially make a surprise return within the MCU, given if the story could justify their travel from one universe to the next. And it’s a narrative device Marvel has used time and again in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday, continually expanding the limits of what fans thought was possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine both dealt extensively with the revival of characters from other studios’ Marvel productions. Suddenly, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X was interacting with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Wesley Snipes’ Blade joined Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in battle. Although Marvel has established a number of clever ways to circle back to characters from past projects, Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed the precise strategy the MCU can still use to bring back one of its few remaining forgotten big-screen heroes one last time.

Nicolas Cage Should Reprise Ghost Rider Before Ryan Gosling’s MCU Debut

Image Courtesy of Fox

Between 1998 and 2007, 16 theatrical films were based on Marvel Comics properties. This includes Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the Blade trilogy, the original X-Men trilogy, two Fantastic Four films, Ang Lee’s Hulk, The Punisher starring Thomas Jane, Daredevil, and its spinoff Elektra. But just a year before the MCU launched with Iron Man, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage starred in the big-screen version of Ghost Rider. The film received poor reviews but managed to earn nearly $230 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of at least $110 million. So a sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, was released in 2012, earning a modest profit too but also disappointing fans overall.

Aside from appearances on Agents of SHIELD, Ghost Rider has been largely absent from Marvel projects ever since. However, that is about to change with Ryan Gosling set to play Johnny Blaze in the upcoming Ghost Rider film. As one of the first MCU films coming after Avengers: Secret Wars, Gosling’s adventure will almost certainly be set in the rumored consolidated version of the Sacred Timeline following the collapse of the multiverse. If that’s the case, then time is running out for Cage to reprise the role and grandfather his pair of films into the MCU tapestry like so many other legacy properties.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Gave Marvel a Blueprint for Ghost Rider’s Return

Cage has previously expressed a lack of interest in joining the MCU. After all, he is coming off of recently playing another Marvel character, the title hero on Amazon Prime Video’s Spider-Noir series. And he’s expected to reprise that role again in next year’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. And the last time he made a cameo appearance in a multiversal superhero extravaganza was the 2023 DC film The Flash, in which he played a version of Superman he nearly played in the 1990s. Thankfully, unlike that confusing experience, there’s no need for Cage to even report to set for his Ghost Rider to return in an MCU film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home already employed the perfect, low-stakes way for Cage’s Ghost Rider to ride onto the big screen one more time. That movie used a combination of CGI and archive footage to bring the Spidey villains The Lizard and Sandman back to the franchise. Actors Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church, respectively, only had to lend their voices to the project. As such, Cage could simply record his lines to return as Ghost Rider. After all, the character is best known as a motorcyclist whose visage is defined by its flaming skull. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to have him back without even having to show Cage’s face. It would also finally bring one of the best-known pre-MCU Marvel movie characters into the franchise at last.

Should Marvel use the same movie magic from Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider into the MCU? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.