Poll Finds Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Our Best Hope to Fight Off Alien Invasion

British television channel Blaze has revealed (H/T Daily Express, THR) a surprising list of names that the UK public believes would be best suited to handling an alien invasion. This was all as part of their "UFO Week" and should be taken in jest, but the list does include a number of celebrities that have taken on beings from another world on the big screen. With 2000 persons responding to the survey, #1 on the list of course was none other than former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor even responded to the news that he made the top spot on the list, tweeting: "I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve."

As you may recall, Schwarzenegger took down the titular Predator in the first film of that franchise, plus he has space experience after 1990's Total Recall. Other celebrities that made the list with prior alien fighting experience (noted in parenthesis) include: Will Smith (Men in Black trilogy, Independence Day, After Earth), Bruce Willis (The Fifth Element), Tom Cruise (War of the Worlds, Oblivion), Harrison Ford (Star Wars franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), and naturally Sigourney Weaver (Alien series).

I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve. https://t.co/RiBtNmWtVi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2021

The X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny land at #9 and #17 respectively, but considering the former appeared in more episodes of the hit FOX series, and became a believer herself, it makes sense why she would be so high-up (though Duchovny does have the alien-comedy Evolution to his name as well) . Chris Pratt should also probably be higher considering his work as Star-Lord in the MCU, though his placement at #11 is nothing to sneeze at considering who lands below him.

William Shatner and Simon Pegg both have extensive alien experience having appeared in multiple Star Trek media, with the later also coming up against extraterrestrials in 2011's Paul and 2013's The World's End (which he co-wrote). Tommy Lee Jones also starred in the three Men in Black movies with Will Smith, though that marks the most of his alien experience. Finally Mel Gibson clocks in at #18, thanks in large part to his work in M. Night Shyamalan's Signs (where arguably Joaquin Phoenix should have his spot since he actually kills the alien that invades their family home).

You can find the full list of figures best suited for the invasion (featuring some names that absolutely should not be on it at all, like #13) below: