Avatar: Fire and Ash Gets First Poster (And We Know When We Can See a Trailer)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has gotten its first poster and confirmation of when the trailer will be released. James Cameron’s Avatar franchise has dominated at the box office twice now, despite claims that it has no cultural relevance. Avatar: The Way of Water is the third highest-grossing movie of all-time behind the first movie and Avengers: Endgame respectively. However, one could easily chalk that up to people being curious about a sequel to the biggest movie of all-time on top of people looking for a movie to see coming out of the pandemic. The real test of the Avatar franchise’s relevance will be with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the series.

It is coming just 3 years after the last movie and will directly continue the story from The Way of Water. If history repeats itself for a third time, it could be another one of the biggest movies of all-time. Nevertheless, regardless of box office, James Cameron reliably makes great movies and Fire and Ash will likely be no exception. The film is set to introduce a new, darker fire clan that appears to live around volcanos and lava. They are expected to be a more hateful tribe and will likely pose new challenges to our Na’vi heroes.

Avatar 3 Trailer Releases This Week

With that said, the first poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash teases this fire clan. The poster depicts a new character from the clan known as Varang. Not much is known about this character, but she will be played by actress Oona Chaplin. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut during screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A post from the official Avatar X page notes that the trailer will be “exclusively” in theaters this weekend, suggesting that it may be uploaded online sometime next week.

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash.



Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. pic.twitter.com/MZi0jhBCI5 — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 21, 2025

The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash leaked last week, though it was in pretty bad quality. Press got a first look at the trailer this week when attending screenings for The Fantastic Four and it has led to great first impressions online. Additionally, a new update is coming to Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game which will allow a new option to play the game in third-person. It seems like Disney is investing a lot in order to generate some hype and enthusiasm for the new Avatar film, which will likely be one of, if not the biggest movie of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will release in theaters on December 19th.