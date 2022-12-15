Avatar Star Reveals He Was Up for James Bond and Green Lantern

Hollywood has some roles that actors would die to get like superhero roles and even the role of James Bond. There have been many interpretations of Batman, Superman, and 007, so there's always room for actors to portray those characters. As recently as last night, it was revealed that Henry Cavill will exit the role as Superman so that James Gunn and Peter Safran could recast him with a younger actor. Avatar: The Way of Water star Sam Worthington is currently doing the press run for the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time and he revealed that he almost played both James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale and Hal Jordan in 2011's Green Lantern. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor discussed how he failed at getting both roles including the specific reason he could land Bond.

"I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn't get the debonair down for the life of me," Worthington revealed to the trade. "The suit did not fit."

Worthington went on to reveal that he didn't honestly understand what 2011's Green Lantern was about. He went into a meeting with director Martin Campbell and started picking apart the logic behind the film. "It didn't make much sense to me — the suit comes out of his skin?" The Avatar: The Way of Water star explained. "And I was like, 'He's got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?' The answer was, 'Nothing.' I was like, 'Well, something needs to beat it, or it won't be very interesting.'"

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

