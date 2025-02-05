Captain America: Brave New World Star Weighs in on an Avengers: Doomsday Return

Play video

Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez shares his thoughts on potentially reprising his role of Joaquin Torres/Falcon in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor spoke with ComicBook.com to promote the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and the topic of his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raised. Ramirez noted that he hasn’t heard anything from Marvel Studios regarding Doomsday yet. “The two times I’ve gotten calls about being on [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier] and [Brave New World], I never expected the calls,” he said. “So, I’m just waiting to see ‘Caller ID: [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] to be tapped in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ramirez discussed the possibility of Joaquin becoming Sam Wilson’s successor as Captain America, echoing Sam’s dynamic with Steve Rogers in the Infinity Saga. “I think the way that was established with Steve passing it to Sam, from who Sam is and having earned it, if that conversation ever gets there, I hope it’s in the same way — earning the shield,” he said. “It would be a privilege and and honor, and I think it would be also finding out what that story really is.”

Ramirez made his MCU debut in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Joaquin quickly became a trusted ally of Sam. Brave New World marks the first time the actor has played the character in a film. Marketing materials have played up the friendly relationship between Sam and Joaquin, depicting moments of humorous banter and their impressive teamwork in action set pieces.

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has already confirmed he will reprise Sam in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which premiere in 2026 and 2027, respectively. After playing a supporting part in the Infinity Saga, Sam is ready to become a leader of the Avengers in the latter stages of the Multiverse Saga, building off his experience fighting Red Hulk in Brave New World.

Sam’s conflict with President Thaddeus Ross is a major component of Brave New World; the two do not always agree on how closely Captain America and other heroes should work alongside the U.S. government. After battling Red Hulk and dealing with the aftermath of that, Sam is understandably going to want to team up with people he fully trusts. Joaquin certainly fits that bill, having been by Sam’s side through numerous ordeals (the Flag Smashers, Red Hulk, etc.). As Sam assembles the new Avengers team, it wouldn’t be surprising if Torres was one of his first calls. After all, Sam fought with Steve in the Avengers before the Sokovia Accords were signed. There seem to be a lot of parallels between the Steve/Sam and Sam/Joaquin dynamics, so they’ll likely be together on the next Avengers roster.

Of course, Doomsday already boasts a stacked cast. In addition to Mackie, notable players include Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and the stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (with the potential for even more actors to join). Whether or not Ramirez returns for Doomsday could come down to whether or not the filmmakers find a spot for Torres that amounts to more than just a cameo. Doomsday is going to be juggling a lot on its plate as it attempts to set up a satisfying conclusion to the Multiverse Saga, and as great as it would be to see the new Falcon take flight against Doom, there probably won’t be room for every character in the movie. Still, given Captain America’s prominent place in the franchise, it’s plausible Joaquin will be in Doomsday.