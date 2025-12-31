Avengers: Doomsday Theory May Explain Bizarre Teaser Easter Egg (And It All Ties Back to Endgame)

Avengers: Doomsday is less than a year away, and fans are fully locked in to the hype of the Marvel Studios movie. In March of this year, Marvel captivated the world with its livestream of chairs that confirmed the cast for the film, but since then, there hasn’t been much for fans to latch onto as far as theorizing what the movie might hold. That all changed in December when the first teaser trailers were released, revealing not only that Chris Evans is back as Captain America but that a forgotten Thor character will also be seen.

Marvel fans have noticed a curious addition to the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers as well. As the title card for the upcoming MCU movie appears on screen, it very quickly transitions into a countdown toward the film’s release date. In the transition, though, there’s a single frame where a curious set of numbers can be found on screen. Fans have been perplexed by the addition of these numbers and what they could possibly mean, if anything, but a new theory has emerged that might make it all make sense, and ties into what the Russos have already teased about the film.

Avengers: Doomsday Countdown Easter Egg May Have Major Clues

First, an important piece of context here is that many believe that Avengers: Doomsday will act as a direct sequel to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have released seventeen movies in between the two films (including the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day), Doomsday is primed to pick up major story points left unresolved from that movie (like Captain America’s new life with Peggy). Circusmtantial evidence to this theory is that Disney and Marvel have already confirmed plans to re-release Avengers: Endgame into theaters in September of next year, three months before Doomsday is released.

Now, onto the theory. Reddit user /u/Prestigious_Judge636 has taken to the /r/MCUTheories subreddit to offer a potential explainer for the mysterious numbers in the Doomsday teasers. These numbers appear on screen quickly and are deliberately shown, causing many fans to believe they’re not just random transition artifacts. In the Captain America teaser for Doomsday, the numbers 1:24:20 are shown on screen, while the Thor teaser from this week has the numbers 1:17:20. When taking these numbers and then putting them up against specific scenes from Avengers: Endgame, things appear to align.

For the 1:24:20 scene, we see Hulk encountering the Sorcerer Supreme, who delivers the line of dialogue “our world would be overrun.” On the flipside, the 1:17:20 scene in the film shows the Avengers in Avengers Tower with the line “One, my way down to coordinate search and rescue.” These two scenes together have fans convinced this is correct, as it may be teasing the plot of Avengers: Doomsday in a major way, with the “World overrun” line perhaps teasing the threat of Doom.

The second one is the most interesting, though, as the line is actually delivered by Loki, who is impersonating Tony Stark in that moment. As Marvel fans know, Loki sits as the God of Stories, holding the multiverse in the palm of his hand. Tom Hiddleston has already confirmed he’ll appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and the “coordinate search and rescue” line could translate to Loki playing a major part in helping heroes from across the multiverse, another major element of the movie that we know will be part of the film.

Time will tell if any of this is accurate at all, but with more teasers set to be released for Doomsday in the coming weeks, we’ll likely know soon how accurate it really is. In any event, this is the fun part for some fans, theorizing what everything means ahead of actually having answers from Marvel.