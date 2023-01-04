Avengers: Endgame's Big Moment Reimagined as Classic Comic Page By Marvel Fan

The moment Iron Man defeated Thanos and saved the universe in Avengers: Endgame has been reimagined as a Marvel comic book page. Seeing Robert Downey Jr. wield the Infinity Gauntlet was one of the many highlights of Avengers: Endgame, but was also a sad moment since Tony Stark sacrificed his life to make it happen. Seeing Downey Jr. say the iconic line, "I... am... Iron Man" brought cheers to theaters worldwide, almost matching the "Avengers Assemble" mic drop from Captain America moment earlier. After celebrating the three-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, one dedicated fan has kicked off the new year with a comics-accurate reimagining.

Artist Ian Wilkins shared his Avengers: Endgame-inspired art on his Instagram account. The page only has three panels: Thanos preparing to snap his fingers with what he thinks is the complete Infinity Gauntlet, recognizing it's missing the Infinity Stones, and the revelation that Iron Man is the one who's about to win the day. "Ironman defeats Thanos! Decided to re-draw an old piece I did 3 years ago, pretty happy with the improvements I made :)," Wilkins captioned the post.

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Homage Avengers: Endgame

A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga. The first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 variant covers will hit comic book stores and digital storefronts in February from some of the top artists today. Mark Brooks illustrates the unforgettable "Avengers Assemble" moment from Avengers: Endgame with Captain America wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir; Leinil Francis Yu tackles the big Infinity Saga villain Thanos and his Black Order from Avengers: Infinity War; and Shang-Chi artist Dike Ruan presents Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp.