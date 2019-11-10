Avengers: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Welcomes Jennifer Aniston to Instagram

Earlier this week, Mark Ruffalo was among the honorees during the SAG-AFTRA’s Patron of the Artists Awards. The actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Ava DuVernay, and Greg Berlanti in being celebrated for the social causes they advocate for. According to Deadline, Ruffalo was given his award by fellow climate change activist, Leonardo DiCaprio. Ruffalo shared some images from the event to Instagram, including one of him with Aniston. The two actors starred in the film Rumor Has It together back in 2005, so Ruffalo used the film title to welcome Aniston to Instagram. The actor best known for her role on Friends joined the social media site last month.

“Rumor has it…@jenniferaniston has a new Instagram account. Welcome and congrats to my fellow #PatronAwards honoree. Thanks for all you do,” Ruffalo wrote.

Here’s what Ruffalo had to say when receiving his Artists Inspiration Award:

“I don’t really feel I deserve this,” Ruffalo explained before mentioning the “Native people who are trying to remind us of our common ties.”

“We have to be there for each other, now more than ever,” he added. “It’s the only way we’ll find our way out of this mess.”

During the event, Aniston gave a special shout-out to Ruffalo:

“Can I nominate Mark Ruffalo for President?,” she asked after receiving her award.

On the red carpet, Ruffalo also ran into his pal and Marvel co-star, Paul Rudd, and their interaction was just as delightful as ever.

Currently, Aniston is starring in the new Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. She’s also currently in production for the upcoming film The Fixer, which is about a Miss USA contestant turned sports manager.

Ruffalo will soon be returning to Marvel for the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be showing up again in a live-action capacity. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Dark Waters hits theaters on November 22nd, and new episodes of The Morning Show are released on Apple TV+ on Fridays.