Avengers: Endgame Actor Ross Marquand Wants Another Marvel Role After Red Skull

Ross Marquand is a master impressionist, but you likely already know that. The actor largely known for his role on The Walking Dead made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War as Red Skull, as a result of Marvel Studios being unable to secure Hugo Weaving for another on-screen appearance. Marquand followed that up with a subsequent appearance in Avengers: Endgame and if that actor gets his way, he's far from done playing in the world of superheroes. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis as part of our virtual Comic-Con experience this year, Marquand said he'll take as many roles as studios will allow.

"I wanna keep playing many more, man. I think if I had to have any career, I'd want to be like an Andy Serkis," Marquand said during a roundtable with The Walking Dead cast. "He's able to transform himself in a million different ways until Sunday. Whenever you can do mo-cap and change your face and body and look however you want, there's so much more freedom in that and I would love to keep doing as many as they'll allow me to do, but it's really not my call."

You can see his full remark towards the end of the video above. After a quick sidebar, Davis and Marquand talked about the possibility of playing Marc Spector, something the actor has tried to manifest for well over a year.

“On the off chance that [Red Skull] — I don’t know if he’s out of the MCU, or if he’s free to roam, or whatever — but if he doesn’t come back, I would love to play Moon Knight,” Marquand said during a Texas convention in December. “Because that’s kind of Marvel’s — he gets compared to Batman a lot, like Marvel’s Batman, but he’s such an amazing character.”

“And what they go into in a later part of the series with his dissociative identity disorder, he has a hard time keeping realities separate from his crime-fighting or if this is all in his head, and he might, like, actually be going crazy,” he added. “Which, if you think about it, what superhero wouldn’t kinda be going crazy a little bit if you have an alter ego? I think it would mess with your head. So that’s a character I would love to play.”

Marquand can be seen as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, both of which are now streaming on Disney+.

