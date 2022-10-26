Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Addresses if Marvel Thanos Butt Theory Could Be Used to Defeat Kang

Paul Rudd addressed the Thanos Butt Theory again as it relates to defeating Kang the Conqueror. ET talked to the actor ahead of the big Marvel movie and had to ask about one of the Internet's most popular fan theories. The "Thanus" supposition claims that all the Avengers needed to do was have Scott Lang go up in the villain's rectum and their problems would be solved. Rudd has had to answer questions about this multiple times, and finds it all a bit amusing. However, the family-friendly nature of these movies prohibits delving too far into this question. So, he's probably not campaigning for that to be how Kang gets defeated in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. That's not going to stop people from thinking about it. So, you might as well try to get out in front of that train before it leaves the station. Check out what the Avenger had to say down below!

"I know what you're talking about, a way to kill Thanos. And that some people consider it a missed opportunity. Well, I guess you'll just have to see the next one," Rudd explained. "I don't know if you can take Kang out that way either, Kang's pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough."

Disney Actually Referenced The Thanos Butt Stuff In-Canon

On the Disney Wish cruise ship, Ant-Man has addressed the controversy before. It's played for laughs during one of the videos playing during a dinner experience. Rudd's delivery there was spot on. "I've heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in, and uh ... kill Thanos in a really creative way," Rudd joked in the video that went viral on social media. "First of all: gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain — "

Here's what Marvel has said about the movie as the first trailer debuted, "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Have you enjoyed Rudd leaning into the joke? Let us know down in the comments!