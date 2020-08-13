Avengers: Infinity War Prop of Captain Marvel's Pager Confirms SWORD Connection

✖

When Avengers: Infinity War first premiered in theaters over two years ago, it kicked off one of the biggest movie events and helped define an era of superhero movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the Snap from Thanos devastated the entire galaxy, the movie offered one glimmer of hope with a post-credits scene that teased the imminent arrival of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. The scene is a high point for Marvel Studios' stingers, showing Nick Fury turn to dust as he frantically searches for a device that could call for help from his ally; a repurposed pager that could summon Carol from across the universe.

The solo movie Captain Marvel explains how Fury came to possess this pager, and now a lucky fan with deep pockets can purchase one of their own. A prop from the set of Avengers: Infinity War can now be purchased on Ebay, but it also confirms that the item includes a reference to SHIELD's space-monitoring counterpart SWORD.

The SWORD logo is etched into the plastic right next to the SHIELD logo, as well as the full name of the organization: Sentient World Observation Response Department.

SWORD is a prominent Earth-based organization in the pages of Marvel Comics, first introduced in the pages of Astonishing X-Men alongside their green-haired leader Abigail Brand. It has since become closely tied with Captain Marvel, who aids the organization alongside her re-established version of Alpha Flight. The group monitors Earth's allies and enemies across the cosmos and serves as the first defense in the case of extraterrestrial attacks.

SWORD is also set to make its official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as similar logos have already been seen in set videos from the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

It's not clear how prominent a role SWORD will play in future MCU storylines, but it seems like Marvel Studios has had a plan in place for their introduction for quite some time. With Carol Danvers set to return in Captain Marvel 2, WandaVision serving as the big screen debut of SWORD, and characters like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau set to play major roles, the stars are shining a but brighter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel 2 will be directed by Nia DaCosta and is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022; WandaVision will premiere later this year on Disney+.

