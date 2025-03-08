Avengers Tower’s New MCU Name Teases the Arrival of a Major Marvel Character and Landmark

Play video

Thunderbolts* is highly anticipated for a number of reasons, including the fact that it will introduce key characters to the universe. One such character is Bob, aka The Sentry, who is one of the most powerful Marvel characters in the comics. Not only is Sentry heading to the MCU, but another key Sentry element also seems to be making its debut too, truly heralding the introduction of both Sentry and his villainous side The Void, and that is The Watchtower. The Watchtower is the new name for Avengers Tower, and that indicates that we are getting The Sentry’s epic headquarters too. If you’re not familiar, here’s the rundown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, let’s dive into what Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier told Empire about the tower being renamed The Watchtower. “We know what that tower means. Schreier said Empire. “Who’s the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?”

Schreier is referring to the new owner of the tower Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also happens to be the one who has brought together the new Thunderbolts team. Val has been recruiting for quite some time, and we know from the trailers that The Sentry is part of her vision for the team in some way.

That tower, which used to stand for The Avengers, has sat unoccupied for a while, and now Val has taken over. That also has greater meaning in terms of The Sentry, as in the comics he is struggling to regain his memories and come to terms with who is truly in control, Robert, Sentry, or Void. After a bit of a breakthrough in that regard, Sentry is recruited by the Avengers, and that leads to his headquarters reappearing.

That would be a big enough shake-up, but his headquarters, which is called the Watchtower, appears on top of Stark Tower. The almost alien-looking structure, which is mostly black aside from the golden central tower, had originally been built in that spot, but vanished from the world’s view alongside any trace of the Sentry. Now it’s all back, and it will certainly be interesting to see the Watchtower sitting atop Avengers Tower moving forward.

It will be interesting to see what angle the MCU takes with The Sentry. In the trailers we’ve already seen footage that hints at Sentry’s transformation into The Void, and while Sentry does gain greater control over The Void in the comics, it’s a constant struggle. When the new Avengers team finally assembles, will Sentry be a part of it like in New Avengers, or is he The Void fully by the end of the movie and an Avengers-level antagonist moving forward?

All good questions and all ones that won’t be answered for a while, but we will get some answers in Thunderbolts*. Let us know what you would like to see from the MCU Sentry in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!