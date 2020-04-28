Avengers Writers Reveal What Infinity War and Endgame Would Be Called if They Were Friends Episodes

✖

Last night ComicBook.com held its latest Quarantine Watch Party, this time for one of the biggest superhero films of all time Avengers: Endgame. During the event Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus shared some entertaining behind the scenes details and videos from the making of Endgame, though one of the more delightful reveals expanded beyond the Marvel Universe and into the Friends-verse. That's right, Joey, Monica, Chandler, and the rest of the gang made an appearance at the Endgame Quarantine Watch Party when Michael Stiles asked what Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame would be named if they were Friends episodes, and McFeely and Markus were happy to provide answers.

The pair wrote "The One With The Infinity Gauntlet. And...Avengers: Friendgame." The One With The Infinity Gauntlet sounds just like an episode you'd find in any of the 10 seasons the show ran for, while Avengers: Friendgame sounds like an epic reunion movie that brings the gang back together on the big screen.

Now, not sure how much good Chandler's witticisms would do against Thanos and his decimating Infinity Gauntlet, but we're sure Monica and Joey could pick up a weapon and throw down, especially Monica.

While we won't be getting an Avengers: Friendgame anytime soon, we will be getting a Friends reunion thanks to HBO Max. It was originally set to be filmed before the launch of HBO Max in May and would accompany the entire library of Friends seasons. Unfortunately, the coronavirus caused a delay, though it will hit the service eventually.

When it does get made it will include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It will also be shot on the original sound stage and set, which is also why the studio opted not to do a Zoom recording of the special.

We can't wait to see the original crew together once more, and hopefully, things can get underway soon.

