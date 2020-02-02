Bad Boys For Life Tops Super Bowl Weekend Box Office

Bad Boys for Life continues to dominate the office on this Super Bowl weekend. The film will earn another $17.9 million in its third frame. That’ll push the film’s total to $148 million. It is now already the highest-grossing film in the Bad Boys series to date. Bad Boys for Life reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively. This time they’re going up against the leader of a Miami drug cartel with the added force of the elite AMMO squad of the Miami police department behind them. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano, and is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys for Life debuted with stellar reviews from critics and a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score to match. ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw gave the film a 4 out of 5 review, writing “Bad Boys for Life is a more of a solid continuation than a prime jumping-on point for new viewers, but longtime fans will likely appreciate seeing these Bad Boys do some growing up.” Sony Pictures is so pleased with the film that it’s already working on another sequel.

Bad Boys for Life is far outshining new arrivals at the box office this weekend. Gretel & Hansel, the horror movie adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairytale, opens in fourth place with $6 million. Blake Lively’s new action-thriller The Rhythm Section opens in 10th place with $2.8 million.

The Turning, which opened last weekend, drops down to ninth place in week two with $3 million for the weekend. That brings its total to $11.7 million. The film, a modern reimagining of Henry James’ ghost story novella The Turn of the Screw, earned an F CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle remains steady in third place. The film will earn another $7.7 million this weekend, bringing its box office total to $55.2 million. Keep reading to see this weekend’s full box office top 10.

1. Bad Boys For Life

Week Three

Friday: $5.2 million

Weekend: $17.9 million

Total: $148.2 million

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

2. 1917

Week Six

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $9.66 million

Total: $119.24 million

During World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

3. Dolittle

Week Three

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.7 million

Total: $55.2 million

Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan and based on The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, and Antonio Banderas, and the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

4. Gretel & Hansel

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $6.05 million

A girl and her younger brother unwittingly stumble upon the house of an evil witch in the dark woods.

Gretel & Hansel, based on the German fairytale of Hansel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm, is directed by Oz Perkins. The films stars Sophie Lillis, Sam Leakey, Charles Babalola, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Krige.

5. Jumanji: The Next Level

Week Eight

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $291.2 million

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

6. The Gentlemen

Week Two

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $20.44 million

Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune.

The Gentlemen is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Week Seven

Friday: $878,000

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $507.2 million

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J. J. Abrams. The film is the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the last chapter in the “Skywalker saga.” The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

8. Little Women

Week Six

Friday: $889,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $98.8 million

Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times.

Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

9. The Turning

Week Two

Friday: $921,000

Weekend: $3.05 million

Total: $11.5 million

A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents.

A modern take on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw, The Turning is directed by Floria Sigismondi and stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson.

10. The Rhythm Section

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $2.8 million

Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible.

The Rhythm Section is directed by Reed Morano and written by Mark Burnell, based on Burnell’s 1999 novel. The film stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown.