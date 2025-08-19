The Breakout Star of Netflix’s Biggest Comedy Nearly Had His Own Spider-Verse Movie

Comedy sequels are all the rage these days. It’s taken nearly 40 years, but a follow-up to Spaceballs is in the works that will bring Mel Brooks out of retirement. Brooks is a legend in the comedy genre, directing critical darlings like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. However, Brooks started to slow down in the 1990s, opening the door for other comedians to step into the spotlight. One of the performers who made the most of their opportunity was Adam Sandler, best known for starring in popular comedies like The Waterboy and Billy Madison. Neither of those movies got enough momentum to get a sequel off the ground, which can’t be said of another Sandler film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Summer, Happy Gilmore 2 finally made it to Netflix, returning Sandler to the role of a peculiar golfer who doesn’t play by the rules. The movie is chock-full of cameos from notable names, including Ben Stiller and Travis Kelce. But an unlikely figure grabs one of the biggest parts in Happy Gilmore 2, and it shouldn’t be all that surprising, given that they nearly had their own superhero franchise.

Bad Bunny Continues His Meteoric Rise in Happy Gilmore 2

Musicians turning into actors is nothing new. Justin Timberlake still appears in his fair share of movies, and it’s hard to forget about David Bowie’s performance in Labyrinth. Bad Bunny is just the latest in a long line of music artists who want to see how they fare in Hollywood, but he’s off to a hot start. Between releasing successful rap albums, Bad Bunny has found time to appear on various WWE programs and become a regular on Saturday Night Live, performing his hit songs and showing up in sketches. However, his TV career pales in comparison to his movie one, which has seen him star in big-budget blockbusters like F9 and Bullet Train. He even has a major role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.

The rapper landed on Sandler’s radar during the development of Happy Gilmore 2. In the Netflix movie, Bad Bunny plays Oscar Mejías, Happy’s caddy, who stands by the golfer as he tries to find his footing on the course again. All the loyalty pays off in the end, as Mejías gets a happy ending. Unfortunately, Bad Bunny doesn’t always get to win because one studio announced that he would be playing a comic book character, only to pull the rug out later on.

Sony Brought Bad Bunny in to Play El Muerto

In 2022, Sony was feeling itself because of its Marvel Universe. Despite releasing a massive flop in Morbius, the Venom franchise was doing alright, and Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter had some big names attached. The next move was to make an El Muerto movie about the little-known comic book character that wore wrestling masks that granted him incredible power. Of course, the only way to get a project like that off the ground was to land a big star, and the powers that be decided to go with Bad Bunny. Everything appeared to be going swimmingly until 2023, when Sony pulled the movie from the release schedule. Not long after, Bad Bunny revealed that he was no longer part of the project, leaving its status a mystery.

There have been murmurs about El Muerto moving forward without Bad Bunny, but Sony appears to be focused on finishing out the Spider-Verse trilogy and making its mark on TV. The rapper has also moved on, forming a strong bond with Sandler and continuing to drop music. That doesn’t mean a superhero role is completely off the table, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the up and up, and James Gunn is greenlighting as many projects as he can at DC Studios. It might only be a matter of time before one of the big studios reaches out to the rapper and brings him into the fold to capitalize on Sony’s mistake.

Happy Gilmore 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Were you surprised by how big a role Bad Bunny had in Happy Gilmore 2? Did you remember that he was set to play El Muerto in a Marvel movie for Sony? Let us know in the comments below!