Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Shelved Batgirl Movie Surfaces (And We’re More Mad Now Than Ever)

Nearly three years after Warner Bros. Discovery’s shocking decision to permanently shelve the Batgirl film, newly surfaced behind-the-scenes footage has reignited controversy around the cancellation. The footage reveals a production that appears far more polished and promising than Warner Bros. executives led audiences to believe when they justified the controversial cancellation in August 2022, claiming the film didn’t meet the quality standards for theatrical release. With strong choreography, practical effects, and impressive stunt work visible even in this unfinished state, the footage raises serious questions about whether Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to take a tax write-down rather than release the film was truly based on quality concerns.

The footage showcases stunt performers Emely Cartagena, Scott Rogers, and Stephen Dunlevy executing a meticulously choreographed fight sequence with significant physical demands. What immediately stands out is the production’s heavy reliance on practical effects rather than CGI, with Batgirl being thrown through walls while battling multiple opponents of varying sizes. The action sequence is incredibly fluid, demonstrating a clear vision from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for how the character would move and fight.

A look behind the scenes of the fight choreography for ‘BATGIRL’.



A look behind the scenes of the fight choreography for 'BATGIRL'.

Stunt performers: Emely Cartagena, Scott Rogers, & Stephen Dunlevy.

Despite being in a pre-visual effects state, the material reveals careful attention to realistic combat choreography with environmental destruction that gives weight to the confrontations. Even though it lacks the post-production coat of paint it would get in the final cut, the scene appears to have been designed for a seamless blend of practical stunts with minimal digital enhancement, revealing a production team committed to creating authentic action that would stand apart from the increasingly CGI-reliant superhero genre. It’s no wonder Batgirl’s fans are still mad about the movie’s cancelation.

The Turbulent History of Batgirl‘s Cancellation

The Batgirl cancellation in August 2022 was an unprecedented move by Warner Bros. Discovery, which shelved a nearly completed $90 million film for a tax write-down. The production had wrapped principal photography and was in post-production when newly installed CEO David Zaslav made the decision as part of broader cost-cutting measures following the merger of the two companies. The film would have featured Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon, Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton returning as Batman.

“The guys from Warners told us it was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie,” El Arbi said shortly after the Batgirl cancellation. “They told us it was a strategic change. There was new management, and they wanted to save some money.” This statement directly contradicts Zaslav’s later assertions that Batgirl wasn’t “releasable,” raising questions about the transparency surrounding the decision-making process that led to the film’s demise.

Zaslav later defended the controversial decision during a New York Times Dealbook Summit in November 2023, calling it “courageous” and necessary. “What content is going to help us win? The content that wasn’t, we made a strategic decision on,” Zaslav said. “It was difficult and it was painful. But I think it was the right decision for the company and it was necessary.” His comments were supported by then-new DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran, who stated, “That film was not releasable,” adding that canceling it was “a very bold and courageous decision” that would have “hurt DC” had it been released.

The level of completion suggested by both the new footage and previous revelations from the film’s creative team makes Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision all the more controversial. Unlike the unfinished “Snyder Cut” of Justice League that required millions in additional funding to complete, Batgirl was reportedly largely completed aside from some visual effects work. Unfortunately, the film’s status as a tax write-off makes any official release extremely unlikely from a legal standpoint. Still, as James Gunn and Peter Safran pursue their new DC Universe vision, the ghost of Batgirl remains a contentious chapter in the studio’s history and a stark example of how corporate greed can override creative achievements.

