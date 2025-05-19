Final Destination Bloodlines Set to Reach Major Box Office Milestone in First Week

With an estimated $51 million, Final Destinations: Bloodlines is another thick checkmark in the win column for Warner Bros. It’s their third in a row after A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, both of which also remained in the weekend’s top five. Sinners dropped another scant 30% with $15.4 million and A Minecraft Movie, in its seventh weekend, dropped an even smaller 23% with nearly $5.9 million. With 14 years between the Final Destination franchise’s most recent installment, 2011’s Final Destination 5, and its newest, it was never set in stone that Bloodlines would do well, but it seems crystal clear that there is still much interest in seeing Death do its Rube Goldbergian thing in this IP.

In fact, if not adjusted for inflation, Final Destination: Bloodlines has already made more than Final Destination 2 and the aforementioned Final Destination 5. How long will it take to become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise? Not long at all.

When Will Final Destination: Bloodlines Become the Highest-Grossing Installment of the Franchise?

On its fourth day, Bloodlines will outgross the unadjusted totals of both the original Final Destination movie ($53.3 million) and 2006’s Final Destination 3 ($54.1 million). Right now, the highest-grossing installment of the franchise is also its nadir, 2009’s The Final Destination, which received a bump courtesy of its hopping on the 3D craze train.

That film netted just under $66.5 million, which is a total Bloodlines has a solid chance of surpassing around Tuesday (historically the highest-grossing weekday as audiences turn out for discounted tickets). Even if it doesn’t achieve that goal on Tuesday, it certainly will before next weekend.

Another win for Bloodlines is its overseas total, which is identical to its domestic three-day haul of $51 million. The future looks bright for the film in the long haul in all markets, as both The Final Destination and Final Destination 5 more than doubled and nearly doubled, respectively, their domestic hauls overseas.

Bloodlines looks to be the first installment to cross $100 million at the domestic box office alone. If adjusted for inflation, have any of the other films done that? In 2025 dollars, the 2000 original film came close with $99.3 million while 2003’s Final Destination 2 experienced a drop down to about $82 million. Final Destination 3 rebounded a bit to $86 million while The Final Destination just barely surpassed the original film’s adjusted total at $99.4 million.

Lastly, if it were released today, the number of tickets sold by Final Destination 5 would have netted it $60.8 million. In other words, Bloodlines looks to not only beat its direct predecessor’s number of tickets sold in a single week, it also looks to sell the greatest number of tickets in the franchise’s history.