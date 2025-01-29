7 Best Movies on Netflix That You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape with its ever-expanding library of original content. Still, while blockbusters like Don’t Look Up, The Gray Man, and Nimona showcase the platform’s commitment to creating new entertainment, the streaming giant hasn’t forgotten about classic and beloved films. Between binge-watching the latest viral series and catching up with new releases, subscribers might miss some extraordinary additions to the platform’s catalog. From romantic comedies that defined a generation to sci-fi epics that pushed the boundaries of filmmaking, Netflix keeps proving it knows exactly what viewers want to watch, even if they don’t know these gems are available.

That’s why we’ve combed through Netflix’s massive catalog to find some incredible films hiding in plain sight. These seven movies represent different genres and styles, but they’re all worth adding to your watchlist right now. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding thrills, genuine laughs, or thought-provoking drama, these seven movies will remind you why Netflix remains the king of streaming.

Notting Hill

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Sometimes, you just need a perfect romantic comedy, and they don’t get much better than this British gem. In Notting Hill, William Thacker (Hugh Grant) runs a small bookshop in London when fate brings world-famous actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) through his door. Their whirlwind romance faces the challenges of different worlds colliding, with Grant and Roberts creating the kind of chemistry most rom-coms can only dream about. The real scene-stealers here are William’s eccentric friends, especially his weird roommate Spike (Rhys Ifans), who gives us some of the most quotable lines in rom-com history. If you’re tired of modern romantic comedies that try too hard, this classic will remind you why the genre became so popular in the first place.

Hereditary

Image courtesy of A24

Looking for the kind of horror movie that will make you sleep with the lights on for a week? Ari Aster’s directorial debut follows Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her family as they unravel following the death of her secretive mother. What starts as a meditation on grief spirals into a nightmare that latches onto your soul and never lets you go. In addition, Collette delivers a career-defining performance in Hereditary that horror fans still can’t believe didn’t get Oscar recognition. The less you know about this one going in, the better – just be prepared for some truly disturbing imagery and one of the most shocking scenes in recent horror history. Be warned: this isn’t your typical jump-scare fest. It’s a psychological horror that burrows under your skin and stays there.

Erin Brockovich

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Based on a true story that proves reality can be more compelling than fiction, this legal drama follows Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts), a single mother who stumbles upon a massive corporate cover-up while working as a file clerk. In Erin Brockovich, Roberts transforms completely into this force of nature who refuses to back down, even when going up against a multibillion-dollar company that’s been poisoning an entire community. Director Steven Soderbergh strikes the perfect balance between serious subject matter and entertainment, creating an important and incredibly rewatchable film. The real triumph here is how Erin Brockovich turns complex legal proceedings into edge-of-your-seat drama without losing sight of the human cost at its center.

Interstellar

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan’s space epic follows Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot turned farmer who must leave his family behind to lead humanity’s last-ditch effort to find a new home among the stars. While the film’s mind-bending science and spectacular visuals will leave you in awe, the emotional core of a father’s promise to his daughter hits hardest. Hans Zimmer’s organ-heavy score and some of the most accurate depictions of black holes and relativity ever put into film make this more than just another sci-fi movie. Interstellar is a testament to human ingenuity both in front of and behind the camera. Plus, that docking scene? Pure cinematic perfection.

13 Going on 30

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

In this charming twist on the body-swap genre, Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) goes from being an awkward teenager to a successful magazine editor overnight, skipping the messy parts of growing up but also missing crucial life lessons along the way. In 13 Going 30, Garner brings an infectious enthusiasm to both the fish-out-of-water comedy and the more touching moments as Jenna realizes that being “thirty, flirty, and thriving” isn’t all she dreamed it would be. The film’s ’80s nostalgia hits even harder now than when it was released, and that “Thriller” dance sequence remains an absolute joy. Finally, Mark Ruffalo (as Matt Flamhaff) proves his rom-com chops long before becoming everyone’s favorite mean green machine in the MCU.

Apollo 13

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Ron Howard’s masterful retelling of NASA’s “successful failure” turns well-documented history into white-knuckle suspense. In Apollo 13, Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) face death in the cold void of space while teams on Earth, led by flight director Gene Kranz (Ed Harris), work against impossible odds to bring them home. This film is extraordinary because it maintains tension even when we know the outcome, proving that sometimes the journey is more important than the destination. Furthermore, the attention to technical detail and zero-gravity sequences (filmed in actual zero gravity) create an authenticity that modern CGI still struggles to match, crowing Apollo 13 as one of the best astronaut movies ever.

Rush Hour 2

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

In Rush Hour 2, Chief Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) take their odd-couple act to Hong Kong in this sequel that somehow manages to outdo the original. The action moves to Lee’s turf this time, but Carter still can’t keep his mouth shut – leading to some of the funniest moments in buddy cop history. Chan’s incredible stunt work and fight choreography shine even brighter against Hong Kong’s neon backdrop, while his chemistry with Tucker remains unmatched in action-comedy. From the massage parlor scene to the explosive finale, this is the rare sequel that understands exactly what made people fall in love with these characters in the first place.