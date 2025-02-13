Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Next Franchise She Wants to Join (And We Weren’t Expecting It)

After scoring roles in high-profile franchises like Mad Max, X-Men, and Dune, Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy has her sights set on joining another notable Hollywood property: Avatar. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film The Gorge, the actress responded to recent comments made by her co-star Sigourney Weaver; Weaver, a veteran of James Cameron films, said she hopes the Avatar director watches The Gorge and takes note of Taylor-Joy’s performance, as Weaver believes she would be a great fit for the franchise. Taylor-Joy confessed her love for the Avatar movies and said she would definitely be game to appear as a Na’vi.

“It is my dream to be Na’vi,” Taylor-Joy said. “I watched that movie eight times in a row once. I was sad. It’s a long movie, yeah … It was after a party, it was the perfect thing.”

Taylor-Joy is no stranger to franchise fare. Just last year, she had roles in two major tentpoles, Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In the latter, she portrayed a younger version of Furiosa, the character memorably played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The former saw Taylor-Joy make a brief appearance as Alia Atreides, the sister of Paul Atreides. Taylor-Joy plans to reprise that part in the upcoming Dune: Messiah, which is director Denis Villeneuve’s next film.

The Avatar franchise is set to continue this December with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. While plot details remain under wraps, Cameron has teased the film ups the ante in the storytelling department, highlighted by an exploration of grief that’s uncommon in Hollywood blockbusters. Fans have also gotten a look at new Na’vi character Peylak, played by Harry Potter actor David Thewlis.

While both Avatar films released to date earned positive reviews and were massive box office hits, some believe the franchise hasn’t left a sizable pop culture footprint when compared to other big-budget series. Typically, when actors discuss the prospect of joining a franchise, they’re referencing something along the lines of Star Wars, Marvel, or DC. Taylor-Joy’s admission of love for Avatar is a pleasantly surprising development, illustrating the franchise has struck a chord with people. It’s easy to see why she would be interested in becoming a part of Pandora. Cameron ranks among the best directors of all time, renowned for his ability to stage exhilarating action sequences and craft memorable characters. His unique vision elevates his projects to become something special.

Taylor-Joy would be a great addition to the Avatar franchise, as she’s demonstrated an impressive range over the course of her career. She has the ability to handle engaging set pieces, so she wouldn’t be out of place in one of Cameron’s trademark action sequences. But she also has the dramatic chops to inject her characters with the right amount of heart and emotion; she would be compelling to watch in quieter moments that explore the Avatar films’ heavy themes. With Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 still to come after Fire and Ash, hopefully Cameron is able to fit The Gorge into his viewing schedule and find a spot for Taylor-Joy in one of those forthcoming sequels.