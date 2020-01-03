Bill & Ted Meet Their Daughters in Face the Music New Look

William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and “Ted” Theodore Logan have gone through a lot of changes since audiences first met them in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, which includes earning daughters, who you can see in the new photo courtesy of USA Today below. In the original film, Alex Winter‘s Bill and Keanu Reeves‘ Ted use a time-traveling phone booth to visit various points in history to gain firsthand knowledge about important events to pass a test, while Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey saw the pair face Death himself, as played by William Sadler, engaging in a series of challenges against the immortal figure in hopes of being able to return to earth.

In the new film, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Making the heroes’ daughters even more endearing is learning that each one is named after the other’s best friend, with Samara Weaving playing Bill’s daughter Thea and with Brigette Lundy-Paine playing Ted’s daughter Billie.

Despite the film series growing a passionate following in the decades since their release, star Weaving previously admitted she had never even seen the films before auditioning to play her character.

“I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn’t know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don’t think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn’t born when they came out,” Weaving shared with ComicBook.com. “But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters.”

She continued, “I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21st.

