Bill & Ted 3: First Look At Death Revealed [Updated]

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are finally returning to their iconic Bill and Ted characters, for the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. They aren’t the only faces from the franchise’s past that we’ll see show up in Bill & Ted 3: the franchise’s face of death himself, actor William Sadler, has been confirmed to return, as well.

Well, now Sadler has a little gift to share with Bill & Ted fans: a first look at him back in his makeup, as the series’ version of The Grim Reaper! UPDATE: Actually, the pic isn’t Sadler’s new look in Bill & Ted 3, but rather an old pic of him from Bill & Ted 2, posted as an announcement to fans about his return for the threequel.

William Sadler had a major breakout role playing the ruthless and cunning Col. Stuart in Die Hard 2, and remains one of the best villains in the entire Die Hard franchise. Ironically enough, Sadler followed-up his Die Hard 2 breakout by making his mark on the comedic front, playing a spoof of Ingmar Bergman’s version of death, in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Bill and Ted must face Death in a Seventh Seal-style afterlife, after their evil robot replacements viciously kill them in Bogus Journey. Death forces Bill and Ted to select a game to play for their souls, and after several rounds, the two would-be rockers hilariously choose board games like Clue and Battlship as their test. They end beating Death, and winning back a chance at life, and having been charmed by his eccentric opponents, Death ends up joining Bill and Ted as an ally. Last we saw, Death was an official member of the Wyld Stallyns band, as their music finally blew up into a global sensation.

While the plot details of Bill & Ted Face the Music are scant (see below), but there are hints that Gotham and Barry star Anthony Carrigan could be playing a different version of Death, or the entity’s son. After all, Bill and Ted’s offspring are a major part of the story – so why not Death’s?

“Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life and the universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, and famous musicians to complete this task.”

In addition to Reeves, Winter, and Sadler, Bill & Ted Face the Music will feature Anthony Carrigan, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., Kristen Schaal, and Jillian Bell. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine will also appear in the film as Bill and Ted’s daughters. The film is being helmed by Galaxy Quest director, Dean Parisot, and will see the return Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who were responsible for writing Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in theaters on August 21st, 2020.