Bill & Ted 3 First Look Scene Revealed, as Production Kicks Off

Alex Winter has provided fans with their first look behind the scenes of the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music, with a look at one of the film’s storyboards. In the image, seen in Winter’s tweet below, the duo are looking down at something on the ground, saying “Whoa.” While the storyboard is very sketchy, it seems likely that Bill and Ted in this shot are the ones from the past, given that they appear to be wearing their “uniforms” from the first two movies, including Bill’s backwards cap and Ted’s vest. A younger version of the pair has already been confirmed as part of the film.

Before the film was officially announced, and while it was still in development, reports emerged that writer Ed Solomon had worked around the loss of beloved comedian George Carlin by writing a scene into the screenplay that would allow Bill and Ted to revisit the first movie, giving Carlin’s Rufus a brief appearance in Face the Music. Later, Solomon confirmed as much on Twitter, saying that the scene with Carlin was one of his favorites. While it is a lot of supposition to assume what this shot is, fans can take solace in the fact that Winter says the production’s kickoff is “moments away.”

Happy Bill & Ted day! Kickoff on @BillandTed3 is moments away… pic.twitter.com/UV2Wb0Hg4N — Alex Winter (@Winter) June 9, 2019

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is going to go into production soon — apparently very soon. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin, and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role.