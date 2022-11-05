Black Adam to Win Third Straight Weekend at the Box Office

Black Adam will top the box office for a third straight weekend. The film gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading, and crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend. In week three, Black Adam will add another $17 million to its domestic total, bringing its gross to $136 million. Black Adam is carrying a B+ CinemaScore, and there is a significant gap between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine sees Black Adam as the first push righting the DC Universe's cinematic ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Black Adam's continued success is bad news for Once Piece Film Red, the anime film opening this weekend. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.