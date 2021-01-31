Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Posts New Training Update

✖

After over a decade of trying to arrive on the big screen, Dwayne Johnson's take on Black Adam is getting closer to becoming a reality. The DC Comics antihero is set to be at the center of his own solo film, and Johnson has gradually been providing glimpses at his work preparing for the project. The latest of those is an Instagram post from the actor, which shows an impressive look at him training for Black Adam. The photo has definitely gotten a lot of attention on social media, with Johnson's post alone earning over 3.7 million likes.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Joining Johnson in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone.

"Working with The Rock, man, this is gonna be awesome," Hodge shared in a recent interview. "I'm a big fan of the moves he's made in his career and how he got to where he's at. You gotta be a smart brother, and I'm talking about a hustling brother, to make it up to the top of the ranks and become the biggest action star in the world, and he's done so with really smart, strategic moves. So I can't wait to just kind of pick his brain on a couple things. I've already been asking him the nutritional stuff, he got me set right there. I like to surround myself with real mavericks who are teachers, and I feel like being around him, I'll be able to learn a little bit of how to manage that hustle, just the way I learned a lot from Regina [King] on this project [One Night in Miami] in terms of how she handled herself as a leader on set and being able to manage the full team, man. It was a fantastic education watching her work."

