Silver and Black: Spider-Man Spinoff Film Plot Details Leak

While Marvel Studios handles Peter Parker's big screen adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures continues to carve out their own corner in Spider-Man lore with spinoff projects like Venom and Morbius, but there were some plans for a Black Cat and Silver Sable movie that did not pan out. The film project titled Silver & Black went through multiple iterations as Marvel and Sony determined the future of Spider-Man with Marvel Studios, and now we know what the plot would have looked like — and which classic Marvel villains they would have faced.

According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, director Gina Prince-Bythewood would have included villains such as Scorpion, Chameleon, and Tarantula, while Felicia Hardy and the Silver Sable take on a series of forces arranged by none other than Norman Osborn. Those plans changed over the years, possibly because of future MCU plans for the Green Goblin.

In the film, Hardy would have been granted enhanced abilities because of an experimental procedure from Dr. Mendel Stromm in an effort to make her into one of his cronies, though she'd escape his clutches before he could install a means of controlling her. Sable would be pursuing the Black Cat in order to get her hands on Stromm, who she blames for the death of her father.

They would have a run in with Wild Pack and their leader Dominic Fortune, all while having run-ins with the Chamelon and two strongmen in the form of Scorpion and Tarantula. There also was a planned appearance for Tombstone, though that was reportedly little more than a glorified cameo. Head on over to the site to check out the full breakdown.

Silver & Black underwent a lot of changes during its time in development, including an entire re-write after the first iteration of the project suffered from creative issues. Prince-Bythewood previously spoke out about the need to get the project perfect before she ultimately exited.

"With Silver & Black, when you’re doing a film of that magnitude, it’s gotta be right. And if it’s not right, we actually collectively decided to go back to the drawing board and start over," Prince-Bythewood said. "That’s gonna take time. So obviously, I’d love to be shooting right now, but to be shooting something that I know is not as good as it can be, I’m not the type that wants to shoot something you’re rewriting, as you’re shooting. So, we have to get the script right, and I’m okay to wait. I may be shooting something before that, but it really is just get the script right before we go on that journey."

While the director expressed a desire to see the project revived for Disney+, there are no plans at this point for the future of Silver & Black.

